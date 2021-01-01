Bill Cosby Thanks Jesse Jackson For Calling For His Release

Bill Cosby thanked Rev. Jesse Jackson for calling release from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune, Jackson urged the state of Pennsylvania to examine the risks that Cosby faces while in state prison as COVID-19.

“He’s 84 and blind. Who’s he going to hurt? He should be home and free and away from all of those germs,” Jackson said, adding that the “government needs to do something.”

Cosby was convicted in April 2018 on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of Andrea Constand in 2004. He is serving a three-to-10-year sentence.

His representative Andrew Wyatt issued a statement to USA TODAY:

“Mr. & Mrs. Cosby are forever grateful to Reverend Jackson and his family because he has been working feverishly to get the State of PA to release Mr. Cosby, since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, back in April,” the statement read.

Cosby has been thanking people weekly for their support, more recently, rapper including Boosie Badazz and Snoop Dogg.