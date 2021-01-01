Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten Has 1 Genius Trick for Perfect Crispy Hash Browns Every Time

Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten has a cooking hack you’re going to want to try for perfect crispy hash browns. She uses a kitchen appliance not typically put to use for crisping up potatoes, but it certainly does the trick.

Ina Garten | Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ina Garten has an easy trick for making crispy hash browns

Hash browns can be easily made with just a handful of ingredients and are typically fried to get the crispy texture, but Garten has a hack that makes it even easier. The Barefoot Contessa uses a waffle iron that crisps both sides perfectly without having to use oil or flip the potatoes at just the right moment.

She shared a photo of the crispy hash browns on her Instagram, captioning the pic, “Waffle Iron Hash Browns are the easiest and most delicious hash browns you’ll ever make. They’re really crispy on the outside and creamy inside — and the best part is no splatters on the stove!”

Garten’s waffle hash browns get high marks

Garten isn’t kidding about her claim that the waffle iron can make great hash browns, as Deputy Food Director at Kitchn Grace Elkus gave Garten’s genius idea a try. She wasn’t disappointed, noting how “the cooking portion was entirely hands-off” and quick.

“The texture of these hash browns was also just as Ina had described them — crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside,” Elkus shared. “They reminded me of the perfect hybrid of a homemade latke and a McDonald’s hash brown.”

Elkus further shared some tips, including how there may be a bit of trial and error with the cooking time since waffle irons vary so much. She also recommended playing with the flavor profile of the hash browns by adding different seasonings or cheese.

She also recommended brushing the waffle iron with butter between batches and spreading the potato mixture flat and to the edges with a fork before clamping the lid down.

Barefoot Contessa’s waffle iron hash browns recipe

The Barefoot Contessa’s waffle iron hash browns recipe is ideal for any breakfast or brunch spread.

Ingredients

1½ pounds russet (baking) potatoes, peeled (2 large) and grated

1 medium yellow onion, grated

2 tablespoons melted butter, plus extra for the waffle iron

1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat a waffle iron on medium-high heat. Grate the potatoes by using a box grater or food processor, then place the potatoes in a clean kitchen towel to squeeze out the excess water. Place the potatoes in a mixing bowl. Repeat the grating and squeezing process with the onion. Combine the potatoes, onion, butter, egg, flour, 1½ teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper, mixing with a fork.

Brush both sides of the waffle iron with melted butter then spread the potato mixture on the iron. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes until brown and crispy. The hash browns can be kept warm on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper in a 250 degree Fahrenheit oven as you make the remaining batches. When finished, sprinkle the hash browns with salt and serve.