Apple vs Pear: Will Apple give in? – Latest News

What’s in a logo, you may ask. If you’re Apple then there’s a lot at stake. Which is why back in August, the Cupertino-based tech giant had sued a company called Prepear as its logo was very similar to that of an Apple. Now, a pear is a pear and an apple is an apple, right? But Apple had said that Prepear’s logo “consists of a minimalistic fruit design with a right-angled leaf, which readily calls to mind Apple’s famous Apple Logo and creates a similar commercial impression.”

As per a report by , Apple hasn’t dropped the case but might be willing to solve the dispute. The report says that a resolution to the dispute may come very soon based on filings made with the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Trial and Appeal Board.

According to the report, it has been requested that the legal trial proceedings be suspended for 30 days. The two parties, as per the filing, “are actively engaged in negotiations for the settlement of this matter.”

Super Healthy Kids is the company behind Prepear, which is an app and service that makes it easier for people to properly plan their meals and even find recipes. The company had launched an online petition as well to make Apple reconsider its decision to oppose a “small business.” As per the report, the petition has got about 2.5 lakh signatures in its favour.

Just to be clear, this doesn’t mean that Apple will absolutely drop the legal case. If by January 23, no resolution is reached or either of the two companies don’t reach out to the Appeals Board, the legal proceedings will resume. Also, if the settlement is not reached then it can’t be said for how long will the case could drag. The big questions is: will Apple give in?

