Andy Cohen Slams NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in Drunk Rant During New Year’s Eve Coverage

Another viral moment from the New Year’s Eve coverage for CNN is when the 52-year-old Bravo executive tries to get co-host Anderson Cooper to try dropping acid with him.

Andy Cohen had some choice of words for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The TV host ripped the Mayor during the New Year’s Eve coverage for CNN that he hosted alongside Anderson Cooper in Times Square on Thursday night, December 31.

Andy put the mayor on blast after CNN aired some footage of de Blasio dancing in Times Square with his wife, Chirlane McCray. Taking a shot of tequila on air before blasting the mayor, the Bravo executive producer exclaimed, “Do something with this city!” The 52-year-old continued, “Honestly, get it together!”

“That’s how I felt when I saw Mayor de Blasio dancing just now,” Andy went on to say. “I just don’t need to see that in the beginning of 2021.”

In the broadcast, Andy also joked he would soon be “tiptoeing back to Bravo,” the home of his talk show “Watch What Happens Live“. “But while I have this platform, I have some other stuff I want to say too. All right?” Anderson then responded, “You’re that guy in the bar,” to which Andy confirmed, “Yeah, I am.”

Another viral moment from the broadcast was when Andy tried to get Anderson to try dropping acid with him. “Well it’s time. We’re doing it tonight,” Andy told his co-host, who said that he had never tried the drug before. “You’re coming over after the show.”

“Watching drunk Andy Cohen try to convince drunk Anderson Cooper to try acid is why I stay up until midnight on 12/31,” one amused viewer tweeted. Another fan similarly wrote, “It is CRIMINAL that we have to wait a whole YEAR to see @Andy and @andersoncooper get drunk together on TV every year. It’s the event I need at least once a week. Make it so.”