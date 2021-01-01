Alvin Kamara tests positive for COVID-19

A week after his record-tying Christmas Day performance, Alvin Kamara faces the prospect of missing the Saints’ playoff opener.

The star running back tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football. Kamara took another test, and it came back positive, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Kamara did not practice Friday, but given the minimum 10-day isolation period after testing positive, he stands a good chance of missing New Orleans’ first-round game — should the team be required to play in one.

Kamara is not symptomatic, according to Underhill. The Saints went to the playoffs in each of Kamara’s first three seasons; he did not miss any of those games. The former third-round pick has missed only three games in his career.

The Saints have a chance at the NFC’s bye slot, which becomes even more important now. The Saints have won one road playoff game in franchise history, but securing the bye now would limit the chances Kamara misses a postseason game. A three-way tie atop the conference between the Saints, Packers and Seahawks would give New Orleans its second No. 1 seed in three seasons. However, the Packers are favored to beat the Bears this week and clinch the top spot.

Kamara rushed for six touchdowns in Week 16, tying Ernie Nevers‘ 91-year-old record, and leads the NFL with 21 total TDs. He battled ankle trouble in 2019 but missed just two games. He has played all 15 of the Saints’ contests this year and established a new career high with 1,688 scrimmage yards. The Saints earning the No. 2 seed — which they would if the current spots hold — would mean a matchup with the Rams, Cardinals or Bears in Round 1. As it stands, Latavius Murray (656 rushing yards; five total TDs) would start in that game.

The Saints, however, have navigated this season without key players at multiple junctures. Michael Thomas remains on IR and has missed much of the season due to ailments and a suspension. Drew Brees missed four games because of cracked ribs and a punctured lung but has since returned. This will be more of the same for New Orleans, which endured a first-round upset with Kamara, Brees and a healthy Thomas last season.