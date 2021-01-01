Alec’s Wife Hilaria Baldwin Always Wanted To Be Someone She’s Not, According To Former Dance Partner

Hilaria Baldwin has always wanted to be someone that she’s not, and that’s someone of Spanish heritage, according to her former ballroom dance partner. In fact, dancer Alexander Rechits, who spent a lot of time with Hilaria both on and off the dance floor, says that the former yoga instructor’s name change is pretty “hilarious.” Here’s what he has to say.

As many fans know by now, Hilaria was recently forced to admit that her real name is Hilary and that she was born in Boston, and not in Mallorca, as was previously reported.

Hilaria Baldwin Always Wanted To Be Someone She’s Not, According To Former Dance Partner

And now Alexander says that this entire Spanish persona that Hilaria has apparently adopted makes a lot of sense to him, and that’s because Alec Baldwin’s wife always wanted to be viewed as having been from Spain.

“I understand why she did it,” Rechits said. “It was always her desire to be considered Spanish. She had roots in Spain, her brother lived there, she visited there a lot.”

If that weren’t enough, Alexander said that he also didn’t understand why Hilaria decided to change her name when she had a fairly acceptable one herself.

“But Hillary is a very good strong name, so why would you change that when you were born here and you weren’t born in Spain?” Rechits questioned. “I have a lot of nicknames in Russian,” Rechits, who immigrated to New York from Belarus, continued. “But I’m still Alexander everywhere I go.”

Meanwhile, in a new interview with The New York Times, Hilaria says that the Spanish culture has always been a part of her life and that her background and heritage was misreported but because she never reads articles about herself, she never corrected it.

Hilaria insisted “there is not something I’m doing wrong” and claimed those accusing her of cultural appropriation “have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me.”

Hilaria said that she was disappointed that in her biography on the website of her agency, the Creative Artists Agency, said she was born in Mallorca, Spain. It was changed to Boston this week.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” Hilaria also said, adding, “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

