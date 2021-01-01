Alabama vs. Notre Dame live score, updates, highlights from College Football Playoff semifinal

The first of the College Football Playoff semifinal games is set to take place between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide — favored by nearly three touchdowns against the Fighting Irish — are historic favorites in their Rose Bowl Game matchup, and a lot of that has to do with their incredible offense. That starts with quarterback Doak Walker Award finalist Najee Harris, Heisman finalist Mac Jones and Sporting News Player of the Year DeVonta Smith. How much success will they see against an Irish defense that ranks 21st nationally in total defense and 14th in scoring defense?

Conversely, Notre Dame will look to quarterback Ian Book, running back Kyren Williams and several talented tight ends — a group that put up 47 points against No. 2 Clemson in a regular season win — to keep Alabama off balance. The Crimson Tide defense has something to prove after giving up 46 points in a narrow SEC championship game win, and will likely throw a barrage of blitzes at Book to keep him from settling in and finding his receivers.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Follow below for complete results from the 2021 Rose Bowl.

First quarter: Alabama 0, Notre Dame 0

4:21 p.m.: Alabama wastes no time showing off its physicality — Josh Jobe comes flying down the field and causes a fumble deep in Notre Dame territory. The Fighting Irish will start their drive at the 8-yard line.

4:19 p.m.: Notre Dame wins the toss and elects to receive the ball first. Here we go.

