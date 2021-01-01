A YouTube channel run from Germany by exiled Turkish journalists was shut down due to copyright claims from Turkey; one expert blames YouTube's Turkey office (Cevheri G,amp;uuml;ven/Turkish Minute)

Cevheri G,uuml;ven / Turkish Minute:

A YouTube channel run from Germany by exiled Turkish journalists was shut down due to copyright claims from Turkey; one expert blames YouTube’s Turkey office  —  Bold Medya, a YouTube channel run by the German-based International Journalists Association eV (IJA), was shut down due …

