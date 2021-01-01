A new Golang-based worm has been actively dropping XMRig cryptocurrency malware on Windows and Linux servers since early December, mining Monero (Sergiu Gatlan/BleepingComputer)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Sergiu Gatlan / BleepingComputer:

A new Golang-based worm has been actively dropping XMRig cryptocurrency malware on Windows and Linux servers since early December, mining Monero  —  A newly discovered and self-spreading Golang-based malware has been actively dropping XMRig cryptocurrency miners on Windows and Linux servers since early December.

