5 Artists Taylor Swift Should Collab With on an Upcoming Album

Taylor Swift had such a massive year. Not only did she release one surprise album, but she released two of them. With folklore and evermore totally flipping the script on how she usually drops and promotes her records, she also switched up her sound yet again, going for a more alternative and folk-music vibe. Very “heading into the woods to maybe meet with my coven” vibes.

folklore came out in the summer and evermore in the winter, but she called them sister albums and they definitely feel pretty cohesive. She also has some really great collaborations on the pair of them, from Bon Iver on both, to The National, HAIM, and she even got Marcus Mumford on “Cowboy Like Me.”

Taylor Swift at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – ‘Miss Americana’ Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

But who could or should Swift collaborate with next? With her song “No Body, No Crime,” with sister group HAIM, it’d be great to hear Swift work more with female artists on the front-end of her songs. So here are five artists who would be great, especially jumping off of the momentum these two albums gave with her sound.

1. Hayley Williams

RELATED: An Old Taylor Swift Interview Might Have Revealed What ‘Tolerate It’ Is Actually About, a New TikTok Theory Suggests

Swift and Hayley Williams are longtime friends, in case you forgot Paramore’s lead’s cameo in the “Bad Blood” music video. But even before that, the two lived in Nashville at the same time and just caught on well.

Williams has been in the studio recently and working on things that may or may not be related to Paramore. Regardless, it seems like it’s due time for Williams and Swift to write and sing on a track together. Their styles the same, however their voices would sound nice together, and their lyrical minds working together? Would crush their fanbases’ hearts and brains.

2. Dolly Parton

This one is just a no-brainer; Swift is working toward legendary status (if not already there) and Dolly Parton is an icon. It would be the song of the year of these two women worked together on a song. Swift would have to go back to her country roots a little bit, but she did start to do that on evermore with songs like “Cowboy Like Me” and “Ivy.” It would just work.

Plus, Parton as had nothing but nice things to say about Swift, since 2015. And she recently told Billboard how much she “admires and respects” Swift. Get these two in a room ASAP.

3. mxmtoon

mxmtoon, also known as Maia, is a 20-year-old singer/songwriter who’s known for her soft, “bedroom,” indie pop. She found a lot of popularity on social media like TikTok and has a very sweet, soft vibe and plays a lot on her ukulele. Her style isn’t that similar to Swift’s, however, it’s just close enough that their songwriting would mesh well.

mxmtoon is definitely on the more lofi side, but who knows? It could be a cool step in a different direction for either of them.

4. Kacey Musgraves

Ok, this one might be a bit controversial, but think about it. There’s some suspected beef or bad blood on Kacey Musgraves’ side (or maybe both) between her and Swift. But really it just comes down to some Twitter likes. Not really substantial beef, really. It’s been squashed, but the two don’t really have a relationship, professional or otherwise. That should definitely change in the future.

Musgraves style is very much still country, but a very liberal version of it, and not just in her lyrics. She’s been called a neo-traditional country singer, and that’s really just a way of saying she blurs the line between country, folk, pop (sort of) and just being Kacey Musgraves. And her songwriting and Swift’s would make great things together. Who knows?

5. Phoebe Bridgers

If you heard folklore and were instantly transported to June when Phoebe Bridgers released her second album Punisher, you weren’t the only one. The two are entirely different albums and yet there’s a kinship to them. They’re similar in some regards; Swift’s and Bridgers’ lyrics are devastating in a similar way and so is their sadness. Bridgers is just consistently sad througout, whereas Swift has pockets of it.

But Swift leaned in to that alternative, indie sound that Bridgers has on lock. And so a collab between the two in the future is not only a “should,” it’s definitely a “must.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift May Have Connected 1 ‘Evermore’ Track to a Song About Jake Gyllenhaal