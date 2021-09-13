2021 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Looks

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6
  • VMAs badge

Y’all aren’t ready for these looks, and I mean that.

Y’all, I’m going to get right to it — the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are tonight and absolutely everyone in attendance understood the assignment. So, without further ado, here are some of the absolute best looks to grace the red carpet:

1.

Lil Nas X


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

2.

Olivia Rodrigo


Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

3.

Doja Cat


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

4.

Tinashe


Jason Kempin / Getty Images


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Jack Harlow


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

6.

Kacey Musgraves


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

7.

Dometi Pongo


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

8.

Nessa


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

9.

Shawn Mendes


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

10.

Jamila Mustafa


Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

11.

Dove Cameron


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

12.

David Lee Roth


Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

13.

Anitta


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

14.

Madison Beer


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

15.

Ed Sheeran


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

16.

Bella Poarch


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

17.

Camila Cabello


Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

Normani


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

19.

Paris Hilton


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

Giveon


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Saweetie


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

22.

Avril Lavigne


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

23.

Cyndi Lauper


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

24.

Halle Bailey


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

25.

Chloe Bailey


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

26.

Megan Fox


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

27.

Machine Gun Kelly


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

28.

Billie Eilish


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

29.

Billy Porter


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

30.

Ciara


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

31.

Troye Sivan


Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

32.

Charli XCX


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

33.

And finally: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian


Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

And there ya have it! Which 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet look is your fave?! Share in the comments below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR