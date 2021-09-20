2021 Emmy Winners Then Vs Now Photos

Entertainment2021 Emmy Winners Then Vs Now PhotosBy Bradly Lamb - September 20, 202103ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Once an icon, always an icon. Table of Contents 1. Jason Sudeikis 2. Jean Smart 3. Brett Goldstein 4. Hannah Waddingham 5. Michaela Coel 6. Kate Winslet 7.Ewan McGregor 8. Julianne Nicholson 9. Evan Peters 10. Olivia Colman 11. Josh O’Connor 12. Tobias Menzies 13. And Gillian Anderson BuzzFeed Daily 1. Jason Sudeikis NBC / Apple TV+ Then: He was a cast member on Saturday Night Live.Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Ted Lasso on Ted Lasso. 2. Jean Smart NBC / HBO Then: She starred as Shari on Teachers Only.Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Deborah Vance on Hacks. 3. Brett Goldstein Netflix / Apple TV+ Then: He played Tom on the British series Derek.Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. 4. Hannah Waddingham BBC / Apple TV+ Then: She played Miranda on My Hero, and then a few years later guest starred again and played Lula/Thermowoman.Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso. 5. Michaela Coel Channel 4 / HBO Then: She played Kayla on the British seriesTop Boy.Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her show I May Destroy You. 6. Kate Winslet BBC1 / HBO Then: She starred in the BBC series Dark Season.Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of Detective Mare Sheehan on Mare of Easttown. 7. Ewan McGregor Channel 4 / Netflix Then: He starred on the miniseries Lipstick on Your Collar.Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Halston on Halston. 8. Julianne Nicholson ABC / HBO Then: She played Katrina Withers in Stephen King’s Storm of the Century miniseries.Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of Lori Ross on Mare of Easttown. 9. Evan Peters ABC / HBO Then: He played Cooper Days on the short-lived series The Days.Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Detective Colin Zabel on Mare of Easttown. 10. Olivia Colman BBC / Netflix Then: She starred on the British sketch series Bruiser.Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown. 11. Josh O’Connor BBC / Netflix Then: He played James for a few episodes on Peaky Blinders.Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Charles on The Crown. 12. Tobias Menzies ITV / Netflix Then: He played Jack Dorset on an episode of Midsomer Murders.Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Philip on The Crown. 13. And Gillian Anderson Fox / Netflix Then: She played FBI special agent Dana Scully on The X-Files.Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher on The Crown.BuzzFeed DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!