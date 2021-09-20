2021 Emmy Winners Then Vs Now Photos

Once an icon, always an icon.

1.

Jason Sudeikis


NBC / Apple TV+

Then: He was a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Ted Lasso on Ted Lasso.

2.

Jean Smart


NBC / HBO

Then: She starred as Shari on Teachers Only.

Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Deborah Vance on Hacks

3.

Brett Goldstein


Netflix / Apple TV+

Then: He played Tom on the British series Derek.

Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Roy Kent on Ted Lasso.

4.

Hannah Waddingham


BBC / Apple TV+

Then: She played Miranda on My Hero, and then a few years later guest starred again and played Lula/Thermowoman.

Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso.

5.

Michaela Coel


Channel 4 / HBO

Then: She played Kayla on the British seriesTop Boy.

Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her show I May Destroy You.

6.

Kate Winslet


BBC1 / HBO

Then: She starred in the BBC series Dark Season.

Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of Detective Mare Sheehan on Mare of Easttown

7.

Ewan McGregor


Channel 4 / Netflix

Then: He starred on the miniseries Lipstick on Your Collar.

Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Halston on Halston.

8.

Julianne Nicholson


ABC / HBO

Then: She played Katrina Withers in Stephen King’s Storm of the Century miniseries.

Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of Lori Ross on Mare of Easttown.

9.

Evan Peters


ABC / HBO

Then: He played Cooper Days on the short-lived series The Days.

Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Detective Colin Zabel on Mare of Easttown.

10.

Olivia Colman


BBC / Netflix

Then: She starred on the British sketch series Bruiser.

Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown.

11.

Josh O’Connor


BBC / Netflix

Then: He played James for a few episodes on Peaky Blinders.

Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Charles on The Crown

12.

Tobias Menzies


ITV / Netflix

Then: He played Jack Dorset on an episode of Midsomer Murders.

Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Philip on The Crown.

13.

And Gillian Anderson


Fox / Netflix

Then: She played FBI special agent Dana Scully on The X-Files.

Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher on The Crown.

