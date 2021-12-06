Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
2021 Celebrity Fails - Up News Info
Home Entertainment 2021 Celebrity Fails
Entertainment

2021 Celebrity Fails

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb
  • Best of 2021 badge

Table of Contents

1.

First, when Hilaria Baldwin was accused of faking being Spanish.


NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This was technically unearthed at the end of December 2020, but the ensuing saga went well into 2021.

2.

When Nicki Minaj claimed that her cousin’s friend’s testicles became swollen from the COVID vaccine.


Sean Zanni / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

3.

When Aaron Rodgers claimed that he wasn’t previously lying about his COVID vaccination status — despite saying he was “immunized” — and complained about the “woke mob” coming for the unvaccinated.


Quinn Harris / Getty Images

4.

When Chris Pratt’s post about his wife went viral and was widely criticized. Quotes include: “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure — right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot.”

5.

When one of Madonna’s pics turned out to be her photoshopped onto someone else’s body without her permission.

6.

When Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked messages from Scott Disick where he wrote, “Yo is this chick ok!????” in reference to some PDA photos of Kourtney with Travis Barker.


Mindy Small / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

7.

When John Mayer said that he “almost cried five times” during Framing Britney Spears — leading people to bring up his previous treatment of famous women and racist comments.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

8.

When Blake Shelton, a millionaire, debuted a song that included the lyrics, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.” He said before playing the song for the first time live, “I can’t speak for everybody else, but I had a great 2020. Even though a lot of bad stuff happened personally for me, I got engaged to Gwen Stefani, and I don’t care what else happened besides that. That made it a great year.”


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images for Big Barrel

9.

When Sia apologized for her movie Music‘s depiction of autism — and then temporarily deleted her entire Twitter account.


Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10.

When Dixie D’Amelio said she didn’t want to go to college, “Because I saw someone make a TikTok, saying that they would play my songs at a frat party. That’s really what like turned me away from going to school because I don’t think I could handle that level of embarrassment.”


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Obviously this isn’t as serious as some of the others on this list, but still a tad misguided.

11.

When Ellen Pompeo inexplicably shared a story about Denzel Washington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy where she said she told him, “Listen, motherfucker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?”


ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

12.

When Lizzo called convicted abuser Chris Brown, “My favorite person in the whole fucking world.”


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for dcp

13.

When Demi Lovato called out the crowds at Lollapalooza for gathering during the pandemic — and then performed at a festival the following week.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

14.

Finally, when it was announced that Usher, Priyanka Chopra, and Julianne Hough would be co-hosting a show called The Activist where, “Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input.”


Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Steve Granitz / WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

You'll Probably Hate Me For This, But I'm...

Here Are 27 "Unproblematic" Celebrities Who Apparently Everyone...

Rebel Wilson Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit & Is Hailed...

Former Ohio Deputy Jason Meade Charged With Murder...

Shaun King’s Daughter Suffers Brain Injury After Being...

Taylor Swift Lost “Album Of The Year” Grammy...

Tom Holland And Zendaya Opened Up About Helping...

Chris Pratt Brings Son Jack For Lunch With...

See Her Gold Dress – Hollywood Life

The Furniture Shares ‘Kontrail’ Ahead Of Their New...

Leave a Comment