2021 Celebrity Fails

2.
When Nicki Minaj claimed that her cousin’s friend’s testicles became swollen from the COVID vaccine.
3.
When Aaron Rodgers claimed that he wasn’t previously lying about his COVID vaccination status — despite saying he was “immunized” — and complained about the “woke mob” coming for the unvaccinated.
4.
When Chris Pratt’s post about his wife went viral and was widely criticized. Quotes include: “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure — right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot.”
5.
When one of Madonna’s pics turned out to be her photoshopped onto someone else’s body without her permission.
6.
When Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked messages from Scott Disick where he wrote, “Yo is this chick ok!????” in reference to some PDA photos of Kourtney with Travis Barker.
7.
When John Mayer said that he “almost cried five times” during Framing Britney Spears — leading people to bring up his previous treatment of famous women and racist comments.
8.
When Blake Shelton, a millionaire, debuted a song that included the lyrics, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.” He said before playing the song for the first time live, “I can’t speak for everybody else, but I had a great 2020. Even though a lot of bad stuff happened personally for me, I got engaged to Gwen Stefani, and I don’t care what else happened besides that. That made it a great year.”
9.
When Sia apologized for her movie Music‘s depiction of autism — and then temporarily deleted her entire Twitter account.
10.
When Dixie D’Amelio said she didn’t want to go to college, “Because I saw someone make a TikTok, saying that they would play my songs at a frat party. That’s really what like turned me away from going to school because I don’t think I could handle that level of embarrassment.”
11.
When Ellen Pompeo inexplicably shared a story about Denzel Washington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy where she said she told him, “Listen, motherfucker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?”
12.
When Lizzo called convicted abuser Chris Brown, “My favorite person in the whole fucking world.”
13.
When Demi Lovato called out the crowds at Lollapalooza for gathering during the pandemic — and then performed at a festival the following week.
14.
Finally, when it was announced that Usher, Priyanka Chopra, and Julianne Hough would be co-hosting a show called The Activist where, “Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input.”
