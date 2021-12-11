2021 Celebrity Couples Vs. 2011 Celebrity Couples

I can’t be the only one who had no idea Zoë Kravitz was with Penn Badgley…
So, as the year ends — with no shame or negativity — let’s look back at who some celebs were with a decade ago:
1.
Back in 2011, Katy Perry was married to Russell Brand — until she received a text message from him on December 31 asking for a divorce.
Now, Katy is engaged to and shares a child with Orlando Bloom.
2.
Back in 2011, dating rumors had only just started surrounding Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Now, the two are married and share three kids.
3.
Back in 2011, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were an item.
Now, Robert is with Suki Waterhouse and Kristen got engaged to Dylan Meyer last month.
4.
Back in 2011, Ariana Grande was with her 13 Broadway costar, Graham Phillips.
Now, Ariana tied the knot with Dalton Gomez this year.
5.
Back in 2011, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth decided to give their relationship another shot.
Now, Miley seems to be single and Liam is dating actor Gabriella Brooks.
6.
In 2011, Olivia Wilde started dating Jason Sudeikis.
Now, Olivia is dating Harry Styles following her divorce from Jason.
7.
Back in 2011, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez started their relationship.
Now, Justin is married to Hailey Bieber.
8.
Back in 2011, Kim Kardashian married and split up from Kris Humphries.
Now, Kim is with Pete Davidson following her split from Kanye West.
9.
Back in 2011, Ben Affleck was still married to Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez got divorced from Marc Anthony.
Now, Bennifer 2.0 is very much in motion.
10.
Back in 2011, Zoë Kravitz was with Penn Badgley.
Now, Zoë is reportedly with Channing Tatum.
11.
Back in 2011, Joe Jonas split from Twilight star Ashley Greene after a year together.
Now, Joe Jonas is married and shares a child with Sophie Turner.
12.
Back in 2011, Kieran Culkin and Emma Stone split after two years together.
Now, Kieran is married to model Jazz Charton — while Emma had her first child with husband SNL director Dave McCary earlier this year.
13.
Back in 2011, Emma Roberts and Glee star Chord Overstreet were together.
Now, Emma is with Garrett Hedlund and Chord is with actor Camelia Somers.
14.
Back in 2011, Joshua Jackson was with Diane Kruger.
Now, Joshua is married and shares a child with Jodie Turner-Smith.
15.
Finally, back in 2011, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were still married.
Now, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are the talk of the town.
The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!