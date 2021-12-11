Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
2021 Celebrity Couples Vs. 2011 Celebrity Couples

by Bradly Lamb
I can’t be the only one who had no idea Zoë Kravitz was with Penn Badgley…

Celebrity relationships! As a sad, lonely person™ with nothing better to do, I’ve gotta say that I absolutely love a bit of love in the air.

So, as the year ends — with no shame or negativity — let’s look back at who some celebs were with a decade ago:

1.

Back in 2011, Katy Perry was married to Russell Brand — until she received a text message from him on December 31 asking for a divorce.


Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

Now, Katy is engaged to and shares a child with Orlando Bloom.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

2.

Back in 2011, dating rumors had only just started surrounding Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.


Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Now, the two are married and share three kids.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

3.

Back in 2011, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were an item.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Now, Robert is with Suki Waterhouse and Kristen got engaged to Dylan Meyer last month.


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images, Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

4.

Back in 2011, Ariana Grande was with her 13 Broadway costar, Graham Phillips.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Now, Ariana tied the knot with Dalton Gomez this year.

5.

Back in 2011, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth decided to give their relationship another shot.


Christopher Polk / WireImage / Getty Images

Now, Miley seems to be single and Liam is dating actor Gabriella Brooks.

6.

In 2011, Olivia Wilde started dating Jason Sudeikis.


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Now, Olivia is dating Harry Styles following her divorce from Jason.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

7.

Back in 2011, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez started their relationship.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Now, Justin is married to Hailey Bieber.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

8.

Back in 2011, Kim Kardashian married and split up from Kris Humphries.


NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Now, Kim is with Pete Davidson following her split from Kanye West.

9.

Back in 2011, Ben Affleck was still married to Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez got divorced from Marc Anthony.


Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Now, Bennifer 2.0 is very much in motion.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

10.

Back in 2011, Zoë Kravitz was with Penn Badgley.


Alo Ceballos / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Now, Zoë is reportedly with Channing Tatum.


James Devaney / Getty Images

11.

Back in 2011, Joe Jonas split from Twilight star Ashley Greene after a year together.

Now, Joe Jonas is married and shares a child with Sophie Turner.

12.

Back in 2011, Kieran Culkin and Emma Stone split after two years together.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Now, Kieran is married to model Jazz Charton — while Emma had her first child with husband SNL director Dave McCary earlier this year.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

13.

Back in 2011, Emma Roberts and Glee star Chord Overstreet were together.


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Now, Emma is with Garrett Hedlund and Chord is with actor Camelia Somers.

14.

Back in 2011, Joshua Jackson was with Diane Kruger.


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Now, Joshua is married and shares a child with Jodie Turner-Smith.


David M. Benett / Getty Images

15.

Finally, back in 2011, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were still married.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Now, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are the talk of the town.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!

