2021 Celebrity Callouts And Feuds

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

It’s been an eventful 10 months…

Table of Contents

1.

First, Courtney Stodden made major headlines for an interview where they called out Chrissy Teigen for bullying them on Twitter when they were a teenager.


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

“[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,'” Courtney alleged.

2.

Billie Eilish called out Jimmy Kimmel for their viral 2019 interview where he asked her who Van Halen was.


ABC, Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

“Do you remember last time I was here? And you made me look a little stupid?” she asked Jimmy. “I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn’t know anything.”

3.

Of all the opponents of Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s relationship, Amelia’s mom — Lisa Rinna — was a pretty consistent fan of calling out the pair for the 18-year age difference between them.


Mega / GC Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

She previously described finding out about the relationship as “a ‘What the fuck?’ moment. You’re like, ‘What the fuck?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.”

4.

Although not just aimed at Harry Styles himself, Billy Porter called out Vogue for featuring Harry in a dress as their first male solo cover star.


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for ABA, Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“I created the conversation [about nonbinary fashion], and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time,” Billy explained.

5.

Back in 2017, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted on Instagram about a “candy ass” Fast & Furious 8 costar of his — which many people assumed was him calling out Vin Diesel. This year, he doubled down on the sentiment behind his comments.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“[It was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note,” he explained. 

6.

In a drama-filled continuation of the Khloé-Tristan saga, Tristan Thompson called out Lamar Odom for leaving a flirty comment on one of Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram posts.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic, Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” he wrote.

7.

Charlyne Yi called out James Franco’s peers, including Seth Rogen, for enabling his alleged abusive behavior.


Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

“When I tried to break legal contract and quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role,” they wrote. “Seth Rogen was one of the producers on this film, so he definitely knows about the bribe and why I quit.”

8.

Hannah Gadsby called out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos after he mentioned her in a leaked internal email following the controversial Dave Chappelle special The Closer — and, in the process, called out Dave himself.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix, Charley Gallay / Getty Images for AT&T and DirecTV

“Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Cha[p]pelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view,” she wrote on Instagram.

9.

Demi Lovato called out their ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, for “false advertising” in their documentary series Dancing With the Devil.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was,” they said. “But I’m not the only one who felt fooled.”

10.

Charisma Carpenter called out Joss Whedon for alleged abusive behavior on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for ReedPOP, Gabriel Olsen / WireImage

“Joss has a history of being casually cruel,” Charisma wrote. “While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers.”

11.

Pete Davidson called out Jake Paul for his sexual assault allegations to his face.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

“That’s the message we’re trying to get to the kids — that [Jake Paul] is a piece of shit,” he said that night.

12.

Finally, Britney Spears called out her family numerous times for their role in her conservatorship.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!” she wrote in one Instagram post.

