2021 Celebrity Breakups

I’m still devastated over JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew’s breakup.
2.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce back in February after seven years of marriage.
3.
Elon Musk and Grimes just recently semi-separated, but they still live in the same house with their son, X Æ A-Xii.
4.
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew split up after a year of dating, but they still remain on good terms.
5.
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor broke up this summer after dating for about five months.
6.
Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones ended their engagement, though neither has spoken about it officially. The news broke after a viral TikTok accused him of cheating.
7.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke off their engagement in April.
8.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up back in October after a heated argument between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda.
9.
John Mulaney filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage.
10.
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook “suddenly” split after almost five years together.
11.
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin ended things shortly after Scott’s IG DM fiasco, where he was exposed for blasting Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA.
12.
La La and Carmelo Anthony broke up in June after nearly 16 years together.
13.
Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce this summer after being married for 27 years.
14.
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares called it quits after about 10 months of dating.
15.
Addison Rae and Bryce Hall split up back in April following rumors that Bryce cheated on her.
16.
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline called it quits after dating for a little over a year.
17.
Saweetie and Quavo ended things in March after taking their breakup public on Twitter.
18.
Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman announced their split in January after 18 months of marriage.
19.
Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch split up in February, four months after they made their relationship IG official.
20.
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy broke up in February after dating for less than a year.
21.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up again after more cheating rumors came to light.
22.
Tiffany Haddish and Common broke up because they were both “too busy” for a “serious relationship.”
23.
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo ended things in May after first being spotted together in fall 2020.
24.
Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter ended their relationship after eight years together.
25.
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes broke up just four months after having a child also named Jason Derulo.
26.
Leila George filed for divorce from Sean Penn after one year of marriage.
27.
Taryn Manning and Anne Cline called off their engagement after just three months.
28.
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss split for a second time this year after rekindling their relationship in April.
29.
Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin back in April and finalized their divorce in July.
30.
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi split after dating for a little over a year.
31.
And finally, our favorite quarantine couple, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, called it off in January after almost a year of dating.
The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!