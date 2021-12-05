2021 Celebrity Breakups



Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Earlier this fall, Jana ran into Mike on a night out in Nashville and said on an episode of her podcast, Whine Down, “I will say that was really hard to see him there — seeing him flirt with other girls, I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but that was really hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him. He didn’t look like it bothered him one second. And that hurt, because I was like, ‘He’s untamed, he’s uncaged, and he’s happy.'”