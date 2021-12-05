Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
2021 Celebrity Breakups - Up News Info
Home Entertainment 2021 Celebrity Breakups
Entertainment

2021 Celebrity Breakups

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb
  • Best of 2021 badge

I’m still devastated over JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew’s breakup.

Table of Contents

1.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their breakup to the world in a statement on their Instagram stories.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

After two years together, Shawn and Camila both shared this statement on their social media: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. ❤️❤️❤️”

2.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce back in February after seven years of marriage.


John Shearer / Getty Images

Kim later shared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she wanted a partner to be present for “smaller experiences” and she didn’t want “a husband that lives in a completely different state.”

3.

Elon Musk and Grimes just recently semi-separated, but they still live in the same house with their son, X Æ A-Xii.


Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

Elon shared, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

4.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew split up after a year of dating, but they still remain on good terms.

5.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor broke up this summer after dating for about five months.


Karwai Tang / WireImage

At the time, Pete was filming his new rom-com Meet Cute in NYC, and Phoebe was back in London filming Bridgerton Season 2.

6.

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones ended their engagement, though neither has spoken about it officially. The news broke after a viral TikTok accused him of cheating.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The two met during rehearsals for Hamilton and announced their engagement in 2019. In a recently posted TikTok, a user named @dearjane1 claimed to have seen Anthony with another woman at a strip club. 

7.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke off their engagement in April.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

In a joint statement, they shared, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

8.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up back in October after a heated argument between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda.


Dominique Charriau / WireImage

Zayn allegedly struck Yolanda during a fight over the privacy of Zayn and Gigi’s 13-month-old baby, Khai, which Zayn denied in a statement to TMZ. A source told People, “They are not together right now. They are both good parents, though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

9.

John Mulaney filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage.


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

The news came out shortly after John’s return to standup, following a stint in rehab for alcohol and drug abuse. 

10.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook “suddenly” split after almost five years together.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In a joint statement, they said, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.” At the time, fans also theorized that Kaley had actually started a relationship with her Meet Cute costar Pete Davidson, but neither ever confirmed anything romantic between them.

11.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin ended things shortly after Scott’s IG DM fiasco, where he was exposed for blasting Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA.


Vaem, Sbch / VAEM / BACKGRID

Amelia’s mother, Lisa Rinna, seemed to be thrilled. At the start of their relationship, she even said, “It’s a ‘what the fuck’ moment. You’re like, ‘What the fuck?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.”

12.

La La and Carmelo Anthony broke up in June after nearly 16 years together.


Jni / GC Images

A source told Us Weekly, “They have been separated for a while now and will remain friends. They both want to make sure that the divorce goes as smoothly as possible for their son.”

13.

Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce this summer after being married for 27 years.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Robin Hood

Their joint statement read, “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.” 

14.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares called it quits after about 10 months of dating.


Mtrx / MTRX / BACKGRID

Kyle Sandilands, a friend of Zac’s, shared, “I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday. Because I heard the rumors…they’ve gone their separate ways. [There was] no drama. It’s done. He’s back to work.”

15.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall split up back in April following rumors that Bryce cheated on her.


Jook / Jvshvisions / BACKGRID

On Twitter, Bryce said he “didn’t cheat on Addison.” A source later told Us Weekly, “Addison broke up with Bryce. She feels that he has a lot of growing up to do and that he brings too much drama into her life. They’re so on and off though, so don’t be surprised if they get back together at some point.”

16.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline called it quits after dating for a little over a year.

17.

Saweetie and Quavo ended things in March after taking their breakup public on Twitter.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

A source recently told Hollywood Life, “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL. Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently, she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.” However, Saweetie has denied the rumors. 

18.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman announced their split in January after 18 months of marriage.


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Imagesfor YSL Beaute

Zoë’s reps confirmed the breakup in January after People obtained court records claiming that Zoë filed for divorce a month prior.

19.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch split up in February, four months after they made their relationship IG official.


Sc Pool – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

In an interview with Extra, she said, “I feel like, I don’t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own…I feel in a really good place. Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal.”

20.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy broke up in February after dating for less than a year.


Rees, Ulra / Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Neither has said much about the breakup, but a source told E! News, “Ashley didn’t like the way he was acting around her. The vibe has just been off. She told him that it’s over. She felt he hadn’t been fully committed to her.”

21.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up again after more cheating rumors came to light.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

A source told E! News, “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired.”

22.

Tiffany Haddish and Common broke up because they were both “too busy” for a “serious relationship.”


Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A source explained to People, “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.” 

23.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo ended things in May after first being spotted together in fall 2020.


Gotham / GC Images

A source told People, “They split several weeks ago. There was no drama. It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in NYC. Katie can’t wait to get back to work and to travel again.”

24.

Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter ended their relationship after eight years together.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for J/P HRO Gala

In an Instagram announcement, Alexis said, “I’ve never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much. It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming.”

25.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes broke up just four months after having a child also named Jason Derulo.

26.

Leila George filed for divorce from Sean Penn after one year of marriage.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The pair had been linked since 2016 but their relationship was on and off throughout the years. A source told People, “They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back. He realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back. They got back together during COVID and became really close and got engaged a few months ago, early during quarantine.”

27.

Taryn Manning and Anne Cline called off their engagement after just three months.


Paras Griffin / Getty Images

A source told Us Weekly that Taryn only said yes to Anne’s proposal because she was put “on the spot” when Anne stopped her concert, got off the stage, and proposed. 

28.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss split for a second time this year after rekindling their relationship in April.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Alo Yoga

Clare and Dale originally got together on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette and left the series after two weeks and got engaged. Their first breakup happened in January of this year and then they announced their reunion in April. By September, a source confirmed the two had split again and said it was “mutual.”

29.

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin back in April and finalized their divorce in July.


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Earlier this fall, Jana ran into Mike on a night out in Nashville and said on an episode of her podcast, Whine Down, “I will say that was really hard to see him there — seeing him flirt with other girls, I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but that was really hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him. He didn’t look like it bothered him one second. And that hurt, because I was like, ‘He’s untamed, he’s uncaged, and he’s happy.'”

30.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi split after dating for a little over a year.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic,

The two kept quiet about their relationship for the most part, but earlier this year Kaia told Vogue, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”

31.

And finally, our favorite quarantine couple, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, called it off in January after almost a year of dating.


Bg004 / GC Images

A source told People the breakup was “mutual and…completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

If These 12 Bops Were Also Part Of...

Grimes Seemingly Shades Elon Musk On Break-Up Song...

J.K. Simmons Hilarious Spider-Man Casting Story

Adele Misses Marriage Amid Rich Paul Romance: Interview...

Adele’s Team Doesn’t Let Her Post On Social...

Everything About Camila Alves. – Hollywood Life

James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss End Engagement After...

Florence Pugh Debuts New Septum Ring

Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet 5th Birthday Tribute To...

Actors Who Got Injured Doing Stunts On Set

Leave a Comment