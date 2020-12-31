Zac Clark Reveals the Moment He Knew Tayshia Adams Was Into Him

While on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, Zac Clark opened up to Tayshia Adams about his sobriety. Because Clark was often seen participating in toasts, fans suspected that Clark broke his sobriety on the show.

While appearing on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast with his fiancée Adams, Clark confirmed that he remained sober throughout filming on The Bachelorette and he revealed the moment he knew Adams was falling for him.

Zac Clark drank apple cider while on ‘The Bachelorette’

Adams typically hosts Click Bait with Bachelor Nation with Joe Amabile, and on Dec. 31 Amabile and Natasha Parker interviewed Adams and Clark together. During the interview, Parker brought up fans questioning Clark’s sobriety.

“I’m so happy we’re talking about this. It is wild how much attention this gets,” Adams said.

“Apple cider for the win!” Clark said. “No, there was no drinking on the show. Sober to me means no drugs, no alcohol, no nothing since August of 2011… And I gotta say, you know, everyone who worked on the show, anytime there was a toast, there was someone with an apple cider sparkling…”

“Or even ginger ale at times,” Adams added.

How Zac Clark knew Tayshia Adams liked him

One night while filming, Adams decided to drink apple cider with Clark after a rose ceremony. In this moment, Clark realized that Adams had serious feelings for him.

“After the rose ceremony, there’s this round of toasts… The guy came out with the tray of champagne and there was four champagnes and one apple cider and she looks at him and she goes, ‘No, I’m drinking apple cider with him tonight,’” Clark said. “And I said, ‘What?!’ She made the guy go back, get an apple cider while all these people are waiting.”

He added, “So, she was on team Clarky that day… and that’s when I knew.”

What fans think of the new couple

Ever since the finale of The Bachelorette, Adams and Clark have become fan favorites among Bachelor Nation. After the episode of Click Bait was posted, fans complimented how supportive Adams and Clark seem to be with each other.

“This is literally so cute,” a Reddit user wrote. “Obviously Zac is fine being around people who are drinking, but this gesture probably meant so much to him and I think it really shows how Tayshia quietly affirms and supports him.”

“This is a small gesture that says so much. For her to make a conscious decision and action to act in solidarity with him and to demonstrate her support for his sobriety is such a big deal. It certainly demonstrates that she is kind and empathetic. They really do seem like two people who are committed to meeting each other’s needs in a balanced, reciprocal way. I like them a lot,” wrote a fan on Reddit.

One Reddit user wrote, “Tayshia being so instantly supportive of his sobriety is like genuinely very heartwarming and bodes well for them in the longterm, imo. Also love that she’s so annoyed people were even questioning if he was drinking during the show. They’re great together.”