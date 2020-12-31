XRP the ‘third largest collapse of all time’ says The TIE’s Josh Frank By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

XRP the ‘third largest collapse of all time’ says The TIE’s Josh Frank

The token’s market capitalization has fallen almost $130 billion since its all-time high in 2018, making the cryptocurrency project’s decline comparable to the collapse of major financial institutions.

According to Josh Frank of crypto-focused research company The TIE, the project is experiencing a collapse similar to some of the biggest corporate scandals and catastrophes in recent history.