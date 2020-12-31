XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $0.23917 by 23:18 (04:18 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, up 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24, 2020.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $10.67175B, or 1.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.21643 to $0.24023 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 30.33%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.24017B or 3.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1743 to $0.3256 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 92.73% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $29,386.8 on the .com Index, up 1.25% on the day.

was trading at $746.49 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.52%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $545.35467B or 70.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $85.04346B or 10.97% of the total cryptocurrency market value.