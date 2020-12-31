Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with Snapdragon 888 expected to launch in February – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Xiaomi recently launched its flagship smartphone Mi 11 in China. It is the first smartphone in the world to come with recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, the company is expected to be working on it’s high-end version — the Mi 11 Pro.

Earlier Xiaomi was expected to launch the Mi 11 Pro along with the Mi 11. But that did not happen. Now fresh rumours suggest that the company might launch the Mi 11 Pro after the Spring Festival in China which is scheduled to take place on February 12. According to a report by Android Authority, Xiaomi is said to launch the Mi 11 Pro after the Chinese spring festival.

Rumours suggest that the Mi 11 Pro will offer the same set of specifications as the recently launched Mi 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to feature a 6.81-inch 2k WQHD display with 1440×3200 pixel resolution. The smartphone is also said to come with the similar design as the Mi 11.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is said to be backed by a 4,970 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Rumours suggest that the Mi 11 Pro will come with an upgraded camera and will not offer what the Mi 11 offers.

Recently, Xiaomi announced that it will launch its high-end Mi 10i smartphone in India on January 5. The company has also confirmed that the device will be available online on Amazon India website. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM. It is backed by a 4820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

