William Watson: 2020 Hindsight in hindsight

Article content continued

As for the future, even hindsight that is much less than 20-20 reveals that many of our governments made serious mistakes in how they addressed the crisis. Perhaps that was inevitable: they’re only human. But then, as Bill Robson asked, why have so many people concluded from this difficult year that these very same imperfect governments should be entrusted with large-scale transformations of how our society works? They should be more prepared, yes, as Jack Mintz emphasized, but re-do the world? That’s magical thinking.

One theme that came through in several pieces was the need, if we are to have good public decision-making, of open, vigorous debate. We were all operating in a fog here. This was a new virus. Exactly which policy mix correctly balanced prevention and social disruption was not written in the sky (even if many people seemed to see it there). It is not seditious to ask what the ethical and scientific bases are for any policy and to point out when answers are unpersuasive. No doubt some readers will disagree with George Fallis’s conclusion, that the countries that locked down quickest and best have shown the best COVID numbers or that the economies that were hit hardest have bounced back most quickly, thus displaying that economies are resilient, too.

That’s fine. Disagreement is a free society’s way. In the pandemic’s first days many of us probably showed too much deference to deciders. To insist they justify what they propose is a good resolution for 2021.