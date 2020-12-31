Will we ever get to see it?

The bad news first: as of this moment, there’s been nothing to report on the subject of a Dare Me revival. Still, not all is lost. There may still be something worth cheering about on the horizon.

On December 29, 2020, the first season of Dare Me hit Netflix like a ton of peppy bricks, immediately tearing its way up the streaming service’s Top Ten Most Watched list. While the exact number of new viewers that the show pulled will likely remain a mystery, it clearly has enough drawing power to turn some heads. In the entertainment industry’s eyes, that’s customarily at least enough to get executives discussing a stay of execution for a property.

What could fans expect from a theoretical second season? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, source material author and series showrunner Megan Abbott stated that “the mystery [from the novel] we follow pretty closely but we only get through about half the book in the first season.” Viewers will already be aware that Sarge Will shuffled off his mortal coil at the end of season one, and that the circumstances surrounding his death were left deeply murky. With any luck, Dare Me will get the second chance that he never did, and be back on our screens in the near future.