Will we ever get Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 5?

Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now available to watch on Netflix, and in case you binge-watch the entire season in a day and find yourself needing more witchy plots, then you’re in luck. More stories involving Sabrina, her aunts, and her comrades in the fight against the forces of Hell will come to the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic books, of which series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is also a part.

In fact, back in July when it was announced Netflix wouldn’t be moving forward with the series beyond Part 4, Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to share with his followers the good news. “Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, ‘Witch War,’ would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book,” he tweeted.

The photo Aguirre-Sacasa shared in that tweet was a comic graphic showing Theo, Harvey, Sabrina, Roz, and Nick from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina at the bottom and Betty, Jughead, Archie, Veronica, and Cheryl from Riverdale at the top. Dividing the two groups in the middle of the photo was a telling bit of text: “The witches of Riverdale are coming.” It certainly seems like Part 5 of Sabrina was meant to see the characters from Riverdale, the Archie-comics-based CW series that Aguirre-Sacasa adapted for television, entering the world of Greendale to evidently engage in an all-out witch war. Considering it can’t happen on screen in Chilling Adventures, this meet-up will have to play out on the pages of the comics … or on Riverdale instead.