Why ‘The Mandalorian’ is the top entertainment franchise

The Mandalorian has reinvigorated the Star Wars universe in a major way. It’s breathed new life into an already popular franchise. But where does it stack up when compared to some other more popular franchises that are currently producing movies, TV shows, and streaming series? According to a current analysis conducted as part of a research study, The Mandalorian might be at the very top.

The survey ranking the top entertainment franchises

In a media landscape in which the big-budget franchise is now king, seemingly every major film studio is looking to either build new franchises or, in all likelihood, latch onto established ones. It’s the reason why Disney purchased Marvel and Star Wars. Recently, a scientific study was performed to determine the top franchise.

According to Variety, the strategy firm NRG began conducting a survey in January of 2019. They interviewed 350,000 people about 700 franchises in an attempt to uncover which among them were seen as “the most bold, inspiring, and thought-provoking.”

NRG used the results to determine what franchises had the most lasting effects on their audiences. They wanted to identify the ones that adapted to meet the needs of their fans.

Jon Penn, the CEO of NRG had this to say about the results of the survey:

“Consumers are ready for entertainment franchises to lean into important cultural conversations and create a new reality — one in which optimism, diversity and curiosity unite rather than divide us.”

The survey’s findings were less than surprising, as many of today’s major franchises were represented. The results were telling of what consumers currently like most.

The other franchises that made the cut

There were some interesting results included as part of this survey. The Avengers took the second spot, but what was more impressive was how well represented the team was outside that.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe accounted for eight spots on the list, with additional Marvel franchises like Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and Deadpool also making an appearance.

Two non-comic book properties cracked the top five, with Stranger Things coming in at number two and John Wick at number three.

Netflix had two spots in the top 10: The Witcher at number six and Ozark at number seven. In a bit of an upset, classic Disney properties weren’t well represented. Lion King was the only one to make the top 20, coming in at 19. Meanwhile, Pixar had two appearances: Toy Story and Coco.

Movie and TV weren’t the only representatives on the list, as the hit Broadway play Hamilton appeared at 20. While it was made into a film for Disney+, it first gained fame on stage.

Overall, franchises solely belonging to Disney made up 12 spots, accounting for over 50% of the list. While this list had some powerful franchises as a part of it, only one reigned supreme.

Why ‘The Mandalorian’ is the top entertainment franchise

The Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian held down the number one spot as the top franchise. So why did it find its way to the top?

It taps into one of the most wildly popular franchises of all time: Star Wars. Plus, while it pays tribute to the movies that made it possible, it also puts a new spin on them. It introduces fans to new characters in familiar settings.

Star Wars fans are starved for new content. With no new movies currently on the horizon, this is how fans get their fix. In short, The Mandalorian has serious staying power as a top franchise and will likely remain that way for years to come.