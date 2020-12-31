Why Lazarus from Chilling Adventures looks so familiar

While Oliver Rice hasn’t shied from darker roles, he’s proven he can handle a little bit of romance. He continued his Netflix streak by appearing in the 2019 rom-com hit Always Be My Maybe as Simon, the Tom Ford salesman who helps Randall Park’s Marcus try on a suit he can’t afford. And for 13 episodes, he played another Simon — Simon Atwater, to be exact — in the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores. The show follows Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory), a recently divorced mother and career woman living in New York who returns to her Maryland hometown to help her sister, Jess (Laci J Mailey), save her inn. Her return, however, stirs up a lot of emotions and drama, particularly when it comes to her family and Abby’s first love Trace Riley, played by Jesse Metcalfe. Rice’s character, a best-selling romance author, served as the love interest for Abby’s younger sister and struggling playwright Bree, beginning in season 2.

After watching him weave tales of biblical hell on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and playing baddies of the real and superhero variety, you might find Rice’s role in a quaint Hallmark romance a nice change of pace.