What Matt Lanter’s new film means post-2020

Fans of Lanter’s previous work on projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Timeless will enjoy seeing the actor take on a role unlike anything they’ve seen him tackle before. He notes the differences between his previous projects and Chasing the Rain, saying, “It’s very different in a great way.”

Lanter is always up for a new challenge, though. “You know, for me, it was a great way to exercise versatility in my craft and bring a story to life of a character,” the actor says. “I think as an actor, you always try to see every project you do as a character and bringing that character and that story to life. So in that sense, it is the same.”

And while Eric’s emotional struggles with grief have some emotional ties to his work as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader on Clone Wars and as Wyatt Logan on Timeless, the central premises are clearly much different. “One is voicing a sci-fi character in a galaxy far, far away,” as Lanter puts it, “and the other is being on camera, showing what this guy’s going through. I think this is really not for an audience of myself, but just an audience of anyone who is human.”

Chasing the Rain is available now on VOD for rental or purchase.