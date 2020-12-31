Western Australia tightens borders with Victoria after virus jumped the border from NSW

Western Australia will strengthen its border controls with Victoria after coronavirus cases “jumped the border” from NSW.

Victoria has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, ending the state’s 61-day run of zero cases.

Acting WA Premier Roger Cook said effective from 12.01am tonight, travel from Victoria to WA will no longer be permitted, except for exempt travellers.

Mr Cook said effective immediately, anyone who arrived in Western Australia from Victoria on or after December 21, or was in Victoria on or after December 21 and has since arrived in WA, will need to self-quarantine immediately.

“They will need to be in self-quarantine for 14 days from when they arrived in Western Australia and get a COVID-19 test at any point symptoms develop,” he said.

“They will also need to present to a COVID-19 clinic for a test on day 11 after their arrival.

“The timing is terrible, but COVID-19 doesn’t respect dates. It doesn’t respect celebrations. What it means is people who are here from Victoria cannot go out tonight on New Year’s Eve.”

He said those allowed to travel to Victoria include certain active military personnel; a member of the Commonwealth Parliament; a person carrying out functions under a law of the Commonwealth; a person responsible for transport freight or logistics; and anyone who is given approval by State Emergency Coordinator or an authorised officer.

Mr Cook said based on the latest health advice, and the evolving situation, Victoria will now transition from a very low risk state to a medium-risk state under WA’s controlled interstate border arrangements.

He acknowledged the border control changes will cause some inconvenience to Western Australians who have gone to Victoria for Christmas and need to return home.

“We don’t want them to get caught out,” he said.

“So they will be dealt with on a compassionate basis, case by case, by WA Police, to do what we can to help them out.

“We know this will unfortunately cause some inconvenience and unhappiness. We will work with airlines and the airport to manage this situation as best we can.”

Since 21 December, more than 16,000 people arrived in WA from Victoria by air or road.

This includes about 1500 people who have either arrived already today or are scheduled to arrive on a total of eight flights from Melbourne today into Perth Airport.

“What we are doing is messaging all such people who have the G2G PASS system – that is, every traveller that comes into Western Australia have to have a G2G PASS,” WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told reporters.

“So we will be emailing them and making phone contact to advise of changes to the travel conditions.”

Three were linked to the Croydon cluster in the city’s inner-west.