Vicki Gunvalson Slams Former ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars, Calls Them ‘Wannabes’

Vicki Gunvalson left The Real Housewives of Orange County at the top of 2020. The OG of the OC had been demoted for season 14 and reportedly not asked back for full-time for season 15. Gunvalson has a larger-than-life personality, which made her a perfect character on The Real Housewives. However, since leaving the Bravo series, she has not looked back, especially not to watch her former co-stars on TV.

Does Vicki Gunvalson watch ‘RHOC’ Season 15?

Since leaving RHOC, Gunvalson has focused her time on growing her business. She has also recently bought a condo in Puerto Vallarta, México, home of the beloved bar Andales. Gunvalson also bought a home on the east coast to be closer to her daughter Briana Culberson and her grandkids.

With so much going on in Gunvalson’s life, she has no time to watch her former co-stars on TV. The insurance queen recently revealed that she has not kept up with the reality series and also had rough choice words for the current housewives’ lineup.

“People are curious about my thoughts on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she told Champion Daily. “The truth is I’m not watching it. I’ve heard that I’ve been a topic of conversation periodically, as some have kept me updated, but I have no interest in keeping up with Shannon’s [Beador] whining, Boring Wind’s [Braunwyn Windham-Burke] alcoholism, Kelly’s [Dodd] trashy mouth and lifestyle, or the other two wannabes.”

Those “wannabes” Gunvalson is referring to are most likely Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, whom she never forged a friendship with.

“I’m at peace with the fact that I’m no longer on the show and am enjoying my life without it, moment by moment,” Gunvalson added. “I wish all my fans, friends, and family a great 2021 full of blessings and, most importantly, health.”

Vicki Gunvalson calls out Bravo for ‘endorsing’ Kelly Dodd

One housewife that Gunvalson has been at odds with is Dodd, who she had maintained a close relationship with for years. When Dodd’s mother landed in the hospital due to COVID-19, Gunvalson couldn’t help but remember the former’s stance on the coronavirus.

“How can I feel bad for her dealing with this horrible situation after she’s made a complete mockery of the virus and, by doing so, the hundreds of thousands of people who have died from it?” she told Champion Daily.

Although Dodd has apologized for her comments, she has continued to peddle the same narrative, which has upset some fans. Gunvalson called out Bravo for continuing to give Dodd a platform despite her opinions.

“Kelly is a living nightmare who continues to make reckless comments with no regard for the impact her words may have,” Gunvalson added. “While I continue to be surprised Bravo would continue to endorse her behavior- especially given all of the fan pushback on social media regarding the horrendous things she’s said- time will tell if she will remain on the show or not.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.