United Kingdom exits EU’s orbit after 48 years By

LONDON () – The United Kingdom left the European Union’s orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain post-Brexit future in its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of empire.

At 2300 GMT, the Brexit transition period – which preserved de-facto EU membership after the UK formally left the EU on Jan. 31 – expired.

The United Kingdom joined the precursor to the EU on Jan. 1, 1973.