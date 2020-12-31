U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.49% By .com

.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.49% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.26%, and the index declined 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.52% or 1.23 points to trade at 49.98 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.42% or 0.56 points to end at 39.90 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was up 1.42% or 3.00 points to 214.56 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.19% or 2.57 points to trade at 214.10 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 0.93% or 0.79 points to end at 84.54 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.72% or 0.96 points to 132.76.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 11.04% to 55.00, DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which was up 6.41% to settle at 25.90 and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.57% to close at 75.21.

The worst performers were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which was down 6.48% to 11.25 in late trade, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.80% to settle at 16.90 and Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 3.15% to 42.37 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Bonso Electronics International Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 81.89% to 8.185, Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 43.60% to settle at 2.35 and Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 42.86% to close at 3.000.

The worst performers were Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.89% to 0.4181 in late trade, Histogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.92% to settle at 0.7600 and Novan Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.20% to 0.8169 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1927 to 1173 and 69 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1583 fell and 1423 advanced, while 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.57% or 3.29 to 75.21. Shares in Bonso Electronics International Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 81.89% or 3.685 to 8.185. Shares in Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 42.86% or 0.900 to 3.000.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 0.70% to 22.61.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.45% or 8.45 to $1901.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 0.02% or 0.01 to hit $48.41 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 0.17% or 0.09 to trade at $51.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.64% to 1.2216, while USD/JPY rose 0.08% to 103.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.28% at 89.898.

