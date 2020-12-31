U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls By

2/2 © . A emergency exit sign is pictured above a logo of German car manufacturer Daimler AG, before the annual news conference in Stuttgart



2/2

WASHINGTON () – Daimler AG (DE:)’s North American truck unit has agreed to a $30 million U.S. civil penalty to resolve an investigation that found it failed to recall vehicles in a timely fashion and comply with reporting requirements.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Daimler (OTC:) Trucks North America agreed to develop and implement an advanced data analytics program to enhance its ability to detect and to investigate potential safety defects as part of a two-year consent order.

Daimler Trucks must pay $10 million upfront and spend an additional $5 million on specific projects to enhance safety. The agreement includes a $15 million deferred penalty that may become payable if Daimler does not comply.

Daimler Trucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December 2019, Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz USA unit agreed to a $20 million civil penalty over its handling of U.S. vehicle recalls after NHTSA said it failed to notify owners in a timely fashion in some recalls, did not submit all reports and did not launch at least two recalls in a timely fashion.