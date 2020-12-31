Tyrese’s Estranged Wife Sends Touching Birthday Message

Samantha Lee, the estranged wife of Tyrese, took to Instagram to wish the singer/ actor a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthdayyyy @tyrese ! Thank you for going half on this angel with me, she is HANDS DOWN the best gift I’ve ever been given. You saw a mother in me when I truly didn’t see it for myself- a true visionary,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

“It’s been a hell of a year, but you’ve still managed to accomplish so much professionally despite all of it! I admire your ability to create even during a whole pandemic! Soraya adores her Daddy Twin with her whole heart & we are hoping, praying, and wishing you the happiest of birthdays,” she continued.

The message comes the same week the pair released a joint statement announcing they would be getting a divorce. It seems that despite the plans to split — this former couple it civil.