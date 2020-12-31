Tom Parker Gives an Update on His Health Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Tom Parker is in positive spirits amid his battle with cancer.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, The Wanted band member took to Instagram to give his fans an update on his health.

“Hey, I may not be a 100% yet but I’m out here doing it..getting there day by day,” the “Glad You Came” singer wrote. “Overwhelmed by all your love and support. So thank you all for that. Hope you all had a lovely Xmas and get to at least celebrate NYE in some capacity.”

As fans may recall, back in October, the 32-year-old revealed he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

During an interview with Britain’s OK! Magazine, the artist explained the moment his doctors delivered the devastating news.

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumour.’ All I could think was, ‘F–king hell!’ I was in shock,” he recalled. “It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”