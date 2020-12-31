Ticketmaster agrees to pay a $10M fine after admitting to hiring an ex-CrowdSurge staffer and using his credentials to access the rival ticket seller's systems (Adi Robertson/The Verge)

Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Ticketmaster agrees to pay a $10M fine after admitting to hiring an ex-CrowdSurge staffer and using his credentials to access the rival ticket seller’s systems — It used stolen login credentials at a company summit,nbsp; — Ticketmaster has agreed to pay $10 million for breaking into a competitors’ network.
