Ticketmaster agrees to pay a $10M fine after admitting to hiring an ex-CrowdSurge staffer and using his credentials to access the rival ticket seller's systems (Adi Robertson/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Adi Robertson / The Verge:

Ticketmaster agrees to pay a $10M fine after admitting to hiring an ex-CrowdSurge staffer and using his credentials to access the rival ticket seller’s systems  —  It used stolen login credentials at a company summit,nbsp; —  Ticketmaster has agreed to pay $10 million for breaking into a competitors’ network.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR