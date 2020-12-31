This was Sega’s best-selling console

Sega accomplished an incredible feat. While its first home system, the SG-1000, sold an estimated 2 million units worldwide, the Sega Genesis would go on to sell 29.5 million units. That is approximately a whopping 1,475% increase in unit sales. The Genesis would become the best-selling console from Sega. According to figures from VG Chartz, the console sits at number 17, right under the Nintendo 64, in a list of total platform sales.

The Sega Genesis was the superior console. During their console debut, Sega was overshadowed by Nintendo. That’s why Sega designed the Genesis to be much faster than the Super Nintendo, its new rival in the console market.

The Sega Genesis was a workhorse. It helped to ushered in the era of 16-bit gaming and set the bar incredibly high for the new generation of consoles. Sega’s innovative technology and can-do spirit might also be why their slogan at the time was “Genesis does what Nintendon’t.”

With so much attitude and hype, it’s easy to see why the Sega Genesis was Sega’s best selling console.