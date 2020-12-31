This Is Us, Grey’s, The Orville, 9-1-1 and Last Man Standing Among 30+ Shows Extending Hiatus Due to COVID Surge

RELATED STORIES

Nearly three dozen TV shows based out of Los Angeles now have extended their holiday production hiatus, due to a wintertime surge in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Sixteen TV series from Disney Television alone have postponed their return to production, our sister site reports, including This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, both 9-1-1s, Last Man Standing and The Orville (which, remember, moved from Fox to Hulu for Season 3).

The complete list of Disney Television programs (view it here) was set to resume production on Monday, Jan. 11; instead, they will now report back to work on Jan. 18.

This decision and others like it come in the wake of the Los Angeles County Health Department urging TV and film productions to hit pause “for a few weeks” as the area suffers a “catastrophic surge in COVID cases.”

Earlier this week, CBS Television Studios extended the hiatus for several shows including NCIS, NCIS: LA and SEAL Team. And earlier today, Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV did same, delaying the return to production for Mom, Bob Hearts Abishola, All American, Shameless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls and others by a week or more.

At this very early stage, it is not known how the extended hiatuses might result in gaps in new episodes later this winter/early spring. Right now, broadcast shows are due to begin resuming their seasons as early as this Sunday, Jan. 3 (when NCIS: LA and New Orleans return with new episodes).

