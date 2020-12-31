‘This is PEOPLE behaving badly’: ICU doctor angry with public for Covid hospitals crisis

People ‘behaving badly’ are to blame for the record number of Covid cases and have ‘blood on their hands’ if they don’t wear masks as patients are having to wait hours for hospital beds to stop coronavirus ‘spreading like wildfire’, top doctors said today.

Professor Hugh Montgomery, a consultant at University College Hospital in London, said he is ‘angry’ with the public for failing to follow the rules as cases hit 50,000-plus again and deaths approached 1,000 yesterday.

‘We can’t blame the Government, we can’t blame the Tier system. This is people behaving badly. I’m just very angry about this. If we were wearing masks, washing hands, this virus would not be as it is’, he told Times Radio. He added: ‘Anyone who doesn’t wear their mask – they have blood on their hands’.

Doctors and nurses at The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel – have begged bosses to declare an emergency as they opened a new ward and moved adults into a paediatric ward after 200 new Covid patients were admitted this week.

Essex has already declared a ‘major incident’ as the number of coronavirus cases threatens to overwhelm its six hospitals and ambulances queued outside A,amp;Es all over the country due to a lack of beds and staff.

Gareth Grier, an A,amp;E consultant at Barts Health NHS Trust in east London, tweeted: ‘If covid patients are left in corridors then covid will spread like wildfire within the hospital. This cannot be allowed to happen. The corridor medicine that was previously endemic in emergency departments would kill people (and staff) if allowed to reoccur. Hence the awful, terrible option of treating patients outside hospitals’.

UK hospitals are running low on workers, ward space, oxygen and even pillows with patients being treated by medics inside emergency vehicles as they waited up to six hours to be admitted. In some cases people were later diverted more than 100 miles away while some packed London ICUs have started asking major hospitals in Tyneside Yorkshire if they will take some of their Covid patients.

The mounting pressure on hospitals came as:

Confusion for millions over Covid school closures: Parents rage as some primaries are allowed to open while others a few yards away are forced to close. Gavin Williamson has refused calls by Labour in London to shut all schools in the capital;

Total national lockdown by the end of January is inevitable, says SAGE expert as 20million are plunged into Tier 4;

A patient being transferred at Romford Queen’s hospital, Essex by paramedics in full PPE as Covid sweeps through hospitals

Ambulances queues outside the Royal London Hospital last night where staff say wards are full and waits for beds have now hit hours

Professor Hugh Montgomery (left), a consultant at University College Hospital in London, said he is ‘angry’ with the public for failing to follow the rules as Matt Hancock (right yesterday) put millions more people into Tier 4 amid rising cases

Confusion for millions over Covid school closures: Parents rage as some primaries are allowed to open while others a few yards away are forced to close Boris Johnson’s decision to keep millions of children at home is causing chaos and confusion for raging parents as schools on neighbouring streets were either told to close or open from Monday and London’s Labour councils campaigned for all classrooms to be shut down. Primary schools in Covid-heavy areas of London, Essex, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, East Sussex and Kent will now not be allowed to reopen on January 4 as ministers had promised, condemning children to weeks of sub-standard online learning. One parent said today that the situation is ‘totally ridiculous’, adding: ‘The school at one end of the street I live in will be closed while the school at the other end is open’. Another said their area had been ‘split in two’ with ‘schools on one side of the road closed, the other side open’. Around two-thirds of schools in the capital will be shut for an extra fortnight from Monday – meaning there are many households where one child will be forced to stay at home while another will still go to school in a neighbouring borough. With most secondary schools shut until at least January 18 – or even indefinitely – millions of children face weeks or even months of ‘inadequate’ virtual classes that the head of Ofsted believes sets back children ‘years’, particularly those from working class backgrounds. Experts say that months at home during the first lockdown saw many youngsters regress academically, socially and developmentally with only vulnerable children and the children of key workers in the worst-hit areas allowed to return to their desks next week Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan and party colleagues running the city’s councils are pushing for all schools in London to shut as UK daily infections hit 50,000 again yesterday and headteachers in Tier 4 areas have hinted they could defy the Government and close anyway. Union members have even called for teachers to go on strike.

On the day Britain’s Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use yesterday, Essex declared a ‘major incident’ at its six hospitals, allowing then to move patients elsewhere, speed up discharging, call in extra staff as well as cancel non-emergency care and operations. The Department for Health and Social Care is also expected to set out later today what help the Government will give Essex.

Doctors in areas worst affected by the surging number of coronavirus cases have said they are ‘extremely fearful’ and are just days away from having to make ‘horrendous choices’ over who they can treat and who is left to die.

The chaos has been blamed on dwindling oxygen supplies and NHS chiefs say staff absence is twice its normal level because of illness and self-isolation with some hospitals begging nurses to return early from Christmas holidays and off in January is now banned by some trusts.

Footage on social media revealed that queues of ambulances were lined up outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel and Queen’s Hospital in Romford, both in east London, and in Kent last night when NHS Providers’ deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery warned pressure on the NHS was ‘rising at an unsustainable rate’.

There were also reports of delays at hospitals in East Anglia, south Wales and Birmingham, where doctor Punith Kempegowda tweeted: ‘Just getting out of a,amp;e after another loooooooong day. Almost all these ambulances are waiting with patients inside them for more than 3 hours because there’s no place in hospital to bring them in’.

There are also growing concerns about the number of people in their 40s and 50s with no underlying health problems being admitted to wards or even appearing on intensive care wards, one London doctor has said.

Doctors have said they are frightened for the next few weeks as inpatient numbers exceeded the first wave peak and cases now bursting through the 50.000-per day mark.

With beds, staff and equipment all running low, consultant anaesthetist Dr Claudia Paoloni warned the situation was just days away from reaching the point where care would be rationed.

Dr Paoloni, president of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association, told The Guardian: ‘Our NHS just doesn’t have the beds to cope. Some areas will be overwhelmed in days. If ventilation capacity is exceeded, horrendous choices will have to be made over those who live and die.’

She added that other life determining choices will also have to be made, including which patients to admit to intensive care and how long to continue treatments on patients who appear to be making no progress, if for example a patient with better chances of survival needs the haemodialysis machine they are using.

Southend: Essex’s hospitals are struggling under the weight of covid cases (Southend University Hospital pictured today) leading to a major incident being declared in the county allowing them to divert patients and get Government support

Queens Hospital, Romford: Medics in PPE caring for patients in ambulance parking bays as sources report a lack of A,amp;E beds and oxygen

East London: Ambulances were stacked outside The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel today as hospitals struggled for hospital supplies

Birmingham: One doctor said ambulances were waiting for hours to admit patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in England’s second city

East Anglia: One doctor tweeted this image and a sarcastic message rebutting claims that hospitals are not full

Romford: The queuing continued at the hospital, which is in a London borough but also part the Essex Resilience Forum area that has declared a ‘major incident’

Bridgend: Nine ambulances were queuing outside the Princess of Wales Hospital in South Wales yesterday afternoon

Leaked figures revealed that England’s critical care capacity is now running at over 100 per cent at a number of hospitals across London, the south east, and east, the Health Service Journal reports.

Jenny Vaughan, vice-chairwoman of the Doctors’ Association UK, said: ‘DAUK has heard that due to some hospitals being short of intensive care unit beds, patients are having to be transferred out; distances in some cases are over 100 miles from hospitals in southeast London’.

Dr Vaughan said: ‘One of our members in north London has reported that because of the surge in patients with Covid-19, oxygen supplies have had to be conserved. DAUK is concerned for both the safety of patients and the impact of the pressure that staff are under.

‘Lessons have not been learnt, and the mistakes of the first wave are being repeated while frontline staff are treating sick patients in more and more extreme conditions.’

This morning Essex council and health chiefs warned of ‘significant growing demand’ on hospitals across the county and will enable local leaders to seek further support from the Government, the Essex Resilience Forum (ERF) said.

Southend, Basildon and Chelmsford’s Broomfield hospitals have warned that the number of Covid patients has ‘increased markedly, putting severe pressure on emergency departments’, cancelling non-urgent operations. Queen’s Hospital is a hospital in Romford also forms part of the ERF.

Leaked figures revealed that England’s critical care capacity is now running at over 100 per cent at a number of hospitals across London, the south east, and east, the Health Service Journal reports.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Woolwich, south-east London, declared a major incident on Sunday over fears they could run out of oxygen because of the number of coronavirus patients on its wards.

Today it emerged that its sister hospital in Lewisham had run out of pillows on one of its covid wards, leading to locals offering to donate some via social media.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust tweeted: ‘Thank you all for your concern, and very kind offers to buy us some but we are covered and have taken extra pillows to the ward in question’.

Another image taken from the NHS critical care dashboard and leaked to HSJ revealed that the number of covid-19 patients in London’s intensive care units has doubled in the last two weeks from 300 to 636

Data from the internal NHS critical care capacity dashboard – leaked to HSJ – showed that London had far surpassed its maximum capacity with intensive care units 114 per cent full on Monday night

The Essex Resilience Forum – which is made up of members of the NHS, emergency services and local authorities – said the number of patients in Essex receiving treatment for coronavirus had now increased to levels exceeding those seen at the peak of the first wave.

It added that such numbers were expected to increase further in the coming days and that cases were particularly high in Mid and South Essex, with Southend University Hospital begging staff to cancel leave and return to work to help cope with rising demand.

Areas of concern included critical care and bed capacity, staff sickness and the ability to discharge patients quickly into safe environments.

Anthony McKeever, executive lead for Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership, said: ‘We are taking every action possible within the NHS and across the wider health and social care partnerships in Essex to limit the impact on the NHS and the wider health system.

‘This involves using critical care capacity elsewhere in Essex and the Eastern region and identifying additional locations and capacity to assist with the discharging of patients to reduce pressure on hospitals’.

Will the shops shut? Can I still go into the office? And will I get fined for seeing my mum? As ALL of England is put in Tier Three or Four – apart from 2,000 living on Isles of Scilly – what the new rules mean for you

Millions more Britons were plunged into the toughest tier four lockdown restrictions today, while the rest of the country was moved up into tier three.

Among the areas of England moving to tier four from midnight tonight are the Midlands, parts of the North East and North West and parts of the South West.

An additional 20million people will moved to the highest tier. This means a total of 44million people will be in tier four, or 78 per cent of England’s population.

Some 12million people will be in tier three, or 22 per cent of the population, while no area will be in tier two. Only the Isles of Scilly will be left in tier one.

The main restrictions in tier four include no household mixing allowed, although one person can meet one other person outside in a public space.

All non-essential shops and businesses must close, including personal care and indoor entertainment, and residents must not stay overnight away from home.

In tier three, the main restrictions are no household mixing allowed indoors or outdoors, except in parks and public gardens, and all hospitality is closed.

Here, looks at what the rules mean for those in tiers three and four:

TIER FOUR – ‘Stay At Home’

Will my area be joining tier four?

A total of 44 million people will be living in tier four from 12.01am on Thursday, December 31. This is 78 per cent of the population of England.

The Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and South West are among those escalated to tier four, with almost all remaining areas escalated to tier three.

Some 20 million people have been added to tier four, in the following areas, which will apply from midnight tonight:

Cheshire: Cheshire East, Cheshire West & Chester and Warrington

Cumbria: Allerdale, Barrow-in-Furness, Carlisle, Copeland, Eden and South Lakeland

Derbyshire: Amber Valley, Bolsover, Chesterfield, Derby, Derbyshire Dales, Erewash, High Peak, North East Derbyshire and South Derbyshire

Dorset: Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole

Durham

Gloucestershire: Cheltenham, Cotswold, Forest of Dean, Gloucester, Stroud and Tewkesbury

Greater Manchester: Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan

Hampshire: Isle of Wight and New Forest

Lancashire: Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Fylde, Hyndburn, Lancaster, Pendle, Preston, Ribble Valley, Rossendale, South Ribble, West Lancashire and Wyre

Leicestershire: Blaby, Charnwood, Harborough, Hinckley & Bosworth, Leicester, Melton, North West Leicestershire and Oadby & Wigston

Lincolnshire: Boston, East Lindsey, Lincoln, North Kesteven, South Holland, South Kesteven and West Lindsey

Northamptonshire: Corby, Daventry, East Northamptonshire, Kettering, Northampton, South Northamptonshire and Wellingborough

Northumberland

Nottinghamshire: Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Broxtowe, Gedling, Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood, Nottingham and Rushcliffe

Somerset: Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West & Taunton and South Somerset

Staffordshire: Cannock Chase, East Staffordshire, Lichfield, Newcastle-under-Lyme, South Staffordshire, Stafford, Staffordshire Moorlands, Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth

Tees Valley: Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees

Tyne & Wear: Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, South Tyneside and Sunderland

Warwickshire: North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth, Rugby, Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick

West Midlands metropolitan county: Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton

Wiltshire: Swindon

Is my area already in tier four?

The areas already in tier four are:

Bedfordshire

Berkshire

Buckinghamshire

Cambridgeshire

East Sussex

Essex

Hampshire

Hertfordshire

Kent

London

Norfol

Oxfordshire

Suffolk

Surrey

West Sussex

What are the main restrictions in tier four?

No household mixing allowed, though one person can meet one other person outside in a public space

All non-essential shops and businesses must close, including personal care and indoor entertainment

Nobody can enter or leave tier four areas unless they have a reasonable excuse

Residents must not stay overnight away from home

Can I see my friends or family indoors?

No, unless they are in the same household. The rules for this are the same in tier three.

Can I see my friends and family outdoors?

Yes, but not in private gardens. You can only socialise with one other person in outdoor public spaces, including parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, a public garden, grounds of a heritage site or castle, or a sports facility.

Does the ‘rule of six’ apply in tier four?

No. The ‘rule of six’ only applies in tier three and below. In tier four, you can only meet with one other person in an outdoor public space. Larger gatherings are banned.

Can I go shopping?

Not for non-essential items. Supermarkets and other essential shops will stay open, but non-essential retailers, such as those selling clothes, must close.

The full list of businesses and venues allowed to remain open is as follows:

essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products and off-licences

market stalls selling essential retail may also stay open

businesses providing repair services may also stay open, where they primarily offer repair services

petrol stations, automatic (but not manual) car washes, vehicle repair and MOT services, bicycle shops, and taxi and vehicle hire businesses

banks, building societies, post offices, short-term loan providers and money transfer businesses

funeral directors

laundrettes and dry cleaners

medical and dental services

vets and pet shops

animal rescue centres, boarding facilities, and animal groomers (may continue to be used for animal welfare, rather than aesthetic purposes)

agricultural supplies shops

mobility and disability support shops

storage and distribution facilities

car parks, public toilets and motorway service areas

outdoor playgrounds

outdoor gym, pools, sports courts and facilities

golf courses

archery/driving/shooting ranges (outdoors)

outdoor riding centres

places of worship

crematoriums and burial grounds

Can I go the pub or restaurant?

No. These all have to shut under law, except for takeaway and delivery.

Will it get fined if I break the rules?

The police can take action against people if they meet in larger groups by issuing a fine of £200 for the first offence, doubling for further offences up to a maximum of £6,400.

If you hold, or are involved in holding, an illegal gathering of more than 30 people, the police can issue fines of £10,000.

Can zoos and gardens stay open?

Yes. Certain outdoor venues, such as botanical gardens, heritage sites, and zoos and other animal attractions may stay open, although indoor elements at these attractions must close.

Can I get a takeaway?

Yes. Hospitality settings, such as pubs, cafes and restaurants are allowed to continue sales by takeaway, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery services.

Just 2,000 people on the Isles of Scilly are left in Tier 1 – with everyone else in England now under the highest Tier 3 and 4 lockdowns from midnight

What venues have to stay shut?

The majority of entertainment and tourist venues must close, as is the case in tier three, including:

indoor play centres and areas, including trampolining parks and soft play

casinos

bingo halls

bowling alleys

skating rinks

amusement arcades and adult gaming centres

laser quests and escape rooms

cinemas, theatres and concert halls

snooker halls

Can indoor attractions at outdoor venues stay open?

No. Indoor attractions at mostly outdoor entertainment venues must also close.

Can leisure and sports facilities stay open?

No. Leisure centres, indoor gyms, indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts, indoor fitness and dance studios, indoor riding centres and indoor climbing walls must all close.

Can I attend a live sports event?

No. There should be no public attendance at spectator sport or indoor performances and large business events should not be taking place. However, elite sport events may continue to take place without spectators.

Can large outdoor events take place?

No. The likes of performances and shows should not take place.

Can I still go to church?

Yes. Places of worship remain open, but you must not attend with or socialise with anyone outside of your household or support bubble while you are there, unless a legal exemption applies.

Can a wedding take place?

Yes. weddings can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees – six people can attend the ceremonies, and receptions are not allowed.

Can I go to a funeral?

Yes. Thirty people can attend funeral ceremonies, and six people can attend linked commemorative events

Can organised outdoor sport take place?

No, for most people. However, organised outdoor sport for under 18s and disabled people will still be allowed.

Can indoor sport take place?

No. Indoor gyms and sports facilities will close.

Can I still travel to places?

You must not leave your home unless you have a reasonable excuse, such as for work or education purposes.

If you need to travel you should stay local – meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live – and ‘look to reduce the number of journeys you make overall’.

The list of reasons you can leave your home and area include, but are not limited to:

work, where you cannot work from home

accessing education and for caring responsibilities

visiting those in your support bubble – or your childcare bubble for childcare

visiting hospital, GP and other medical appointments or visits where you have had an accident or are concerned about your health

buying goods or services from premises that are open in Tier 4 areas, including essential retail, but these should be within your local area wherever possible

outdoor recreation or exercise. This should be done locally wherever possible, but you can travel a short distance within your Tier 4 area to do so if necessary (for example, to access an open space)

attending the care and exercise of an animal, or veterinary services

Can I go on holiday to other parts of Britain?

No. You cannot leave your home or the place where you are living for holidays or overnight stays unless you have a reasonable excuse for doing so.

You are only allowed to stay overnight away from your home if you:

are visiting your support bubble

are unable to return to your main residence

need accommodation while moving house

need accommodation to attend a funeral or related commemorative event

require accommodation for work purposes or to provide voluntary services

are a child requiring accommodation for school or care

are homeless, seeking asylum or a vulnerable person seeking refuge

are an elite athlete or their support staff or parent, if the athlete is under 18 and it is necessary to be outside of the home for training or competition

Can I go abroad?

Yes, but with tight restrictions. For international travel see the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office travel advice for your destination and the travel corridors list.

You can also only travel internationally – or within the UK – where you first have a legally permitted reason to leave home.

The Government also advises that people should consider the public health advice in the country they are visiting.

TIER THREE – ‘Very High Alert’

Will my area be joining tier three?

A total of 12million people will be living in tier three from December 31. This is 22 per cent of the population of England.

The following areas will move into tier three from midnight tonight:

Cornwall

Devon: East Devon, Exeter, Mid Devon, North Devon, Plymouth, South Hams, Teignbridge, Torbay, Torridge and West Devon

Dorset

Herefordshire

Liverpool City Region: Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St. Helens and Wirral

North Yorkshire: Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate, Richmondshire, Ryedale, Scarborough and Selby

Rutland

Shropshire, including Telford & Wrekin

Somerset: Bath & North East Somerset

Wiltshire

Worcestershire: Bromsgrove, Malvern Hills, Redditch, Worcester, Wychavon and Wyre Forest

York

Which areas are already in tier three?

The following areas are already in tier three:

Bristol

Humber

North Somerset

South Gloucestershire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

What are the main restrictions in tier three?

No household mixing indoors or outdoors, except in parks and public gardens

All hospitality is closed, except for takeaways and deliveries

All accommodation and entertainment venues are closed

What does tier three mean?

This is a ‘very high’ alert level – the highest of the three-tier system – for areas with a very high or very rapidly rising level of infections, where tighter restrictions are in place.

Can I see my friends or family indoors?

No, unless they are in the same household. The rules for this are the same in tier four.

Can I see my friends and family outdoors?

Yes, but not in private gardens. You can only socialise in groups of up to six people in other outdoor public spaces, including parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, a public garden, grounds of a heritage site or castle, or a sports facility.

Does the ‘rule of six’ apply in tier three?

Yes. It applies to when you meet people from other households in outdoor public spaces. You cannot mix with other households indoors or in private gardens.

Can I go shopping?

Yes. Non-essential shops can remain open.

Will it get fined if I break the rules?

The police can take action against people if they meet in larger groups by issuing a fine of £200 for the first offence, doubling for further offences up to a maximum of £6,400.

If you hold, or are involved in holding, an illegal gathering of more than 30 people, the police can issue fines of £10,000.

Can I go the pub or restaurant?

No. These all have to shut under law, except for takeaway and delivery.

Can I get a takeaway?

Yes. Hospitality settings, such as pubs, cafes and restaurants are allowed to continue sales by takeaway, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery services.

What venues have to stay shut?

The majority of entertainment and tourist venues must close, including:

indoor play centres and areas, including trampolining parks and soft play

casinos

bingo halls

bowling alleys

skating rinks

amusement arcades and adult gaming centres

laser quests and escape rooms

cinemas, theatres and concert halls

snooker halls

Can indoor attractions at outdoor venues stay open?

No. Indoor attractions at mostly outdoor entertainment venues must also close, although indoor shops, through-ways and public toilets at such attractions can remain open.

This includes indoor attractions within:

zoos, safari parks, and wildlife reserves

aquariums, visitor attractions at farms, and other animal attractions

model villages

museums, galleries and sculpture parks

botanical gardens, biomes or greenhouses

theme parks, circuses, fairgrounds and funfairs

visitor attractions at film studios, heritage sites such as castles and stately homes

landmarks including observation decks and viewing platforms

Can leisure and sports facilities stay open?

Yes, with restrictions. Group exercise classes including fitness and dance should not go ahead. Saunas and steam rooms should also close.

Can I attend a live sports event?

No. There should be no public attendance at spectator sport or indoor performances and large business events should not be taking place. However, elite sport events may continue to take place without spectators.

Can large outdoor events take place?

No. The likes of performances and shows should not take place, with the exception of drive-in events.

Can I still go to church?

Yes. Places of worship remain open, but you must not attend with or socialise with anyone outside of your household or support bubble while you are there, unless a legal exemption applies

Can a wedding take place?

Yes. weddings can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees – 15 people can attend the ceremonies, and receptions are not allowed.

Can I go to a funeral?

Yes. Thirty people can attend funeral ceremonies, and 15 people can attend linked commemorative events

Can organised outdoor sport take place?

Yes. Organised outdoor sport, and physical activity and exercise classes can continue, however you are advised to avoid contact with other people.

Can indoor sport take place?

No. Organised indoor sport, physical activity and exercise classes cannot take place indoors.

There are exceptions for indoor disability sport, sport for educational purposes and supervised sport and physical activity for under-18s.

Can I still travel to places?

Yes, although you are advised to stay local and avoid travelling outside your local area, which means your village or town, or part of a city.

You should also continue to travel for reasons such as work, education, medical attention or if you have caring responsibilities.

You can also still travel to venues that are open, or for reasons such as work or education, but ‘should reduce the number of journeys you make wherever possible’.

Can I go on holiday to other parts of Britain?

No. You should ‘avoid travelling to other parts of the UK’, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities.

However, you can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey.

Can I go abroad?

Yes, with restrictions. For international travel see the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office travel advice for your destination and the travel corridors list.

The Government advises that people in tier three should ‘carefully consider whether they must travel abroad, and should follow the rules in their area’.

What about tiers two and one?

No areas will be in tier two from December 31.

Just 2,000 people remain in tier one – the population of the Isles of Scilly. The main restrictions in tier one are: