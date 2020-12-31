This end of year deal on Amazon Kids+ can keep your children busy throughout 2021 for only $20

How often do you find a service that can truly keep your children entertained for hours, days, weeks… even months on end?! Sure, YouTube is free but it’s not necessarily safe or always appropriate. Amazon Kids+ can truly be a lifesaver.

This subscription service is dedicated to providing your kids with age-appropriate material, from shows and movies to educational games, eBooks, and more, all for a low monthly price starting at just $2.99 for one child. Though it’s inexpensive even at full price, there’s an even better deal to consider that could score your whole family an entire year of Kids+ for just $19.99, down from $99.

$79 off Amazon Kids+ Family Plan

Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It’s one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a year-long family plan for just $20. $19.99 $99.00 $79 off

There are also “best-in-class” parental controls that can let you restrict what your child will see and set usage time limits. One great feature is that Amazon Kids+ works as a launcher for the device it’s on, and you can’t leave the app until a parent enters their password to allow the rest of the device to be accessed.

This is one of the most affordable services too with this deal dropping the monthly cost as low as $1.67 for up to four children. Amazon Kids+ is available as an app on various devices, including Amazon Fire tablets and Kids Edition tablets, iOS and Android devices, and Kindle e-Readers.

There is another way to score Amazon Kids+ completely free. You’ve probably heard about Amazon’s Kids Edition devices, like the Kids Edition Echo Dot or a Kids Edition Fire Tablet. These devices have strict parental controls and don’t allow Alexa to divulge any information that might be harmful to little ears, but best of all, they each include a full year of Kids+ for free with the purchase.