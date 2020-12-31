These $16 Booty Leggings Have Over 15,000 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Here’s what reviewers are saying:

“The honeycomb texture of these leggings completely conceals any dimples or cellulite. The waistband is pretty high so any tummy is sucked in, which is critical for me, as I just had a baby 3 months ago. I am been blessed with a pretty good butt, but these give it an extra oomph. I just put them on for the first time and my husband came in and made a point to say how amazing my “assets ” look! I was standing in front the mirror in the bathroom, and I even caught him in the reflection continuing to stare lol!”

“Girl if you’re looking at these leggings, just do yourself a favor and get them! They have me looking snatched!!! You hear me? If you order your actual correct size, they will fit nice and pass the squat test so no undies will show through them. Now stop reading these comments and go get you a pair or 7 like I did sis.”

“These are the best leggings I’ve ever bought. Seriously. I’m 5’5″ tall, 125lb, with the belly that held 4 babies, 28″ waist, 36″ hip. I got a Medium. It’s painful to follow an online size chart because you never EVER know how that will work out. But, it worked out perfectly for me.”

“I have ordered four pairs so far. The first pair I received were the white and black combo. I put them on and immediately checked my butt in the mirror. Hello perfect booty!!”