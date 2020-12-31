The real meaning of Gunnhild’s three ghosts

In Vikings season 6B, Gunnhild is dealing with the loss of her husband, Bjorn, in the wake of their defense of Kattegat. Prior to throwing her proverbial hat into the ring to be considered as a potential queen, the powerful shieldmaiden sees the ghosts of her husband and his father and mother. Gunnhild’s visions of Lagertha, Bjorn, and Ragnar could have deeper meanings beyond the surface.

Seeing the ghosts of Ragnar, Lagertha, and Bjorn could be significant beyond the scope of her family ties via marriage; Gunnhild’s late husband and his parents are, respectively, the last three rulers of Kattegat. Ragnar was initially king, succeeded by his wife as queen, whose rule was follow by that of their son. While Bjorn’s brother Ivar briefly held the city of Kattegat, he was never crowned or named king. Gunnhild beholding these ghosts could signal that she is worthy of the throne and the rightful ruler of Kattegat.

We’re sure Harald, who wants to be king of all Norway, has his own ideas. And Gunnhild of course has to try to figure out Erik’s motives as well.