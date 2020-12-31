The murder mystery series everyone’s binging on Netflix

Critics generally agreed that the series’ three leads, who hadn’t been in many notable roles before Dare Me, performed wonderfully. “Kelly, in particular, has a magnetic pull to her and an effortless ability to transition from ‘innocent to animalistic,'” said The Hollywood Reporter‘s Daniel Fienberg. He continued, “Dare Me features a tantalizing blend of guilty-pleasure trashiness, smart genre deconstruction and unfiltered, darkly comic adrenaline.” Fienberg also compared the show to both Netflix’s You and HBO’s Euphoria, but argued Dare Me was better.

If there is one misstep these cheerleaders make, it’s dragging the story on for a few episodes too long. Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone wrote in his review of the show, “Abbott and her TV collaborators are much more interested in atmosphere than plot. The latter takes a very long time to materialize, though the former becomes so intoxicating that the long wait begins to feel besides the point.”

In the end, Dare Me isn’t here to make anyone comfortable, but instead to explore something dark buried within its teenage leads.