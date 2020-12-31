The movie characters who inspired WW84’s Maxwell Lord

In an interview with Variety, Gadot confirmed that the film’s writers, Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and Dave Callaham, were not trying to mimic Trump, but instead were aiming for the fictional ruthless investor Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas) from the 1987 film Wall Street.

Gekko, though fictitious, was the perfect illustration of 1980s indulgence and wealth. From his slicked-back hair, to his power suits, to him uttering one of the most iconic lines promoting gluttony in film, “Greed is good,” Gekko embodied wealth and self-interest in every way, ultimately leading to his downfall.

Though Jenkins did not intend for Lord to match Trump’s personality, she told Glamour in a recent interview that there was definitely “Trump, Madoff, and Gordon Gekko” in the character. What separates Lord is that he isn’t truly that kind of guy at his core. “If Lord was Trump, the story would have ended a lot differently. I couldn’t have told the story about Trump,” Jenkins said.