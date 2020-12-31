The major reason why PlayStation TV didn’t do well

The PlayStation TV offered a lot more than the Vita. The new system contained features such as PlayStation 4 remote play, PlayStation Now streaming, and was compatible with DualShock 3 and 4 controllers, all set at a reasonable $99 price. Major gaming news outlets also built on the hype, stating it was going to be a “game changer” for the company. But despite all of Sony’s efforts to push the PlayStation TV to gamers worldwide in 2014, it just didn’t sell.

The PlayStation TV was doomed to fail from the start. The micro-console wasn’t a bad idea, but seeing as the PlayStation Vita — Sony’s previous handheld — didn’t do too well, it’s not too much of a surprise that the PlayStation TV would meet the same fate. The new system was closely associated with the Vita, and the handheld’s lack of popularity didn’t bode well for the PlayStation TV.

Sony never released sales figures for the console, which could mean that it didn’t look great for the company. What is known for sure is that the price of the PlayStation TV dropped to $19.99 less than a year after its release, but that still didn’t stop Sony from eventually just shelving it altogether at the end of 2015.