The last Michael Clarke Duncan movie before he died

Released in 2015, the sports drama The Challenger holds the distinct honor of being Michael Clarke Duncan’s last performance on the big screen. The film stars Kent Moran — who also wrote, directed, and produced alongside Ellyett Eleni — as down-on-his-luck Bronx mechanic Jaden Miller, who dives head-first into the boxing world as a last-ditch effort to keep him and his mom (S. Epatha Merkerson) from going homeless. Duncan plays fictional yet successful trainer Duane Taylor, who guides Jaden through the complex and dangerous nuances of competitive fighting all the way up to the championship gold.

To put it lightly, critics didn’t take to kindly to The Challenger, and for fairly understandable reasons. Common complaints levied on Rotten Tomatoes (where it currently holds a 53 percent audience score and no critic score) are that it falls flat as a Rocky retread that lacks any unique qualities. However, a constant point of praise is Duncan’s performance, which, despite being trapped in a middling compilation of boxing movie clichés, doesn’t disappoint in the least.

Not every project he worked on was a big winner, but he always brought his A-game, regardless of the circumstances, thus contributing to his legacy as a solid and consistently reliable supporting cast member. In simplest terms, there will never be another Michael Clarke Duncan.