The January sales are full of goodies to give your home a fresh start

Our homes tend to look drab and bare once the twinkling lights and bright baubles come down.

But with the New Year sales on, there are plenty of chunky discounts on gorgeous goodies for every room.

Whether it’s a living room investment piece, towel upgrade or a brand new look for the bedroom, we’ve tracked down some of the most appealing reductions.

Discount: The Chester dove grey bench from The Cotswold Company is £325

DESIGNER DINING

While dinner parties may feel like a distant memory, you can still enjoy around a stylish table – and be ready to impress when entertaining is back on the agenda.

Perch and Parrow’s Broment Elm table blends contemporary with a traditional farmhouse design.

Made with reclaimed elm in a parquet design, it seats eight and is 30 per cent off, now at £756 (perchandparrow.com). There’s also 30 per cent off the West Elm Tower six-seater dining table, now £699 (johnlewis.com).

LIFE OF LUXURY

Many of us have spent a large portion of the year lounging on the sofa. So why not take the chance to upgrade yours during the sales?

The Hampstead four-seater at Heal’s offers a modern take on traditional design and is reduced by 30 per cent to £1,959 (heals.com).

At India Jane, save over £1,000 on the Lancaster Linwood Tango ochre sofa, now at £3,220. The deep seating and velvet upholstery have matching piping throughout the solid hardwood frame (indiajane.co.uk).

For smaller spaces – and budgets – try Sweetpea & Willow’s Anita two-seater upholstered in teal with contrasting black and gold tapered legs. It’s 20 per cent off, now at £448 (sweetpeaandwillow.com).

There are wall-to-wall reductions on cushions. Try Oka, which has 62 per cent off Vallauris teal and pink cushion covers at £22 a pop (oka.com).

40% off: For fancy cookware, there’s 40 per cent off a Le Creuset cast iron casserole pot at John Lewis, now £147 (johnlewis.com)

CHIC KITCHENS

A modern dresser can offer a much-needed facelift for your kitchen.

If space is an issue, there’s a freestanding single door larder at Wayfair with a central drawer for silverware, four adjustable internal shelves for dishes and bulky cereal boxes and recessed door panels with antique brushed nickel hardware.

Even better, it’s 45 per cent off at £237.99 (wayfair.co.uk).

For fancy cookware, there’s 40 per cent off a Le Creuset cast iron casserole pot at John Lewis, now £147 (johnlewis.com).

HAPPY HALLWAY

First impressions count, so why not invest in an eye-catching table for your hallway? India Jane’s Oxford console is grey and has plenty of storage in its two drawers and rattan shelf underneath.

It’s 20 per cent off at £184 (indiajane.co.uk). To help with hallway clutter, the Cotswolds Company’s Chester dove grey bench has two deep drawers and is £50 off at £325 (cotswoldco.com).

SLEEP IN STYLE

Now’s the to invest in a great sleep set up. Dwell’s Cavendish kingsize bed, which comes with a cushioned headboard and storage underneath, has £150 off, now priced £849 (dwell.co.uk).

Browse mattresses on offer from Bensons for Beds at up to 60 per cent off (bensonsforbeds.co.uk). At Dunelm, mattresses have up to 20 per cent off (dunelm.com).

If your bed has lots more life in it yet, a statement headboard can add interest. Willow & Hall’s upholstered designs are all 20 per cent off, with lots of bold fabrics to choose from (willowandhall.co.uk).

Dress your bed in gorgeous sheets from The White Company, which is offering 30 per cent off bedding – including 500 and 1,000 thread count sheets (from £11.20, the whitecompany.com).

STUDY SMART

Working from home is a trend set to continue, so why not make it as comfortable – and stylish – as possible? For a minimalist look, the black softline desk from Dunelm is 20 per cent off, now £167.20 (dunelm.com).

Add a playful touch with a Nettles ergonomic desk chair, which comes in a selection of bright colours, reduced by 19 per cent to £119.99 (wayfair.co.uk).

BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS

Soft cotton towels at Dusk are 50 per cent off, starting at £1.25 (dusk.co.uk).

For bathroom storage, try Habitat’s lacquered pink Oken tray top table, half price at £20 (habitat.co.uk).