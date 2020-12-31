Tesla short sellers lost massive $38 billion in 2020 as stock surged to new heights

Article content

Tesla Inc. short sellers lost billions more on the electric-vehicle maker than any other company in 2020, as bears got severely burned by the stock’s surge to new highs.

With shares up 730 per cent, Tesla bears have seen more than $38 billion in mark-to-market losses this year, according to data from S3 Partners. By comparison, the next-biggest loss for short sellers was on Apple Inc., at just under US$7 billion, S3 data shows.

This “is not only the largest mark-to-market loss for any stock this year, it is the largest yearly mark-to-market loss I have ever seen,” said Ihor Dusaniwsky, a managing director at S3 Partners.

Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment.

For now, the electric carmaker and its investors, small and large, have the upper hand against a group of short sellers that have come to be known as TSLAQ — Q being the character exchanges tack onto a stock ticker after a company files for bankruptcy.