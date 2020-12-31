Taylor Kinney’s House Fire Led Him to Become an Advocate for Fire Safety

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney once had a frightening experience that led him to become a fire safety advocate. Here’s what the actor said about his ordeal.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on ‘Chicago Fire’

Kinney has been playing Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire since 2012. His character is known for having difficulty staying in a relationship. His current girlfriend is with Stella Kidd (played by actor Miranda Rae Mayo). Severide and Kidd have been together for some time, but it looks like things might get rocky for them after she applies to become a lieutenant.

Fire safety is close to Taylor Kinney’s heart

During an interview with The Jam TV Show, Kinney shared a personal experience he had with a house fire. When he was later approached to do a commercial for First Alert, he decided to participate not only because of his experience with the fire but also because of his work on Chicago Fire.

“I used to live in San Diego,” says Kinney. “I had an old cottage, this kind of old 1940s beach bungalow. This guy comes rapping on the window in the kitchen and he bangs on the window. He’s like, ‘Your house in on fire.’ So, I go outside, and sure enough, the whole top of the roof [was on fire]. It was ridiculous.”

Kinney warns everyone to take the proper fire safety precautions. “Take the measures to be safe,” says Kinney. “Outfit your home. Put [smoke detectors] in every room.”

The ‘Chicago Fire’ cast receives training from the Chicago Fire Department

The producers of Chicago Fire do everything they can to make sure scenes look realistic. Consequently, the cast receives training from members of the Chicago Fire Department.

“People don’t really get to see what we do, so with this show and keeping it real, it gives viewers a chance to see what firefighters really do for a living,” a member of the Chicago Fire Department told Entertainment Tonight.

As part of their training, the actors go through firefighting drills that are typically taught to Chicago Fire Department trainees. They wear full firefighting gear, using the Jaws of Life, and entering a smoke-filled room with zero visibility so they can understand what firefighters experience, reports Entertainment Tonight.

What’s happening in the ‘Chicago’ universe

There has been a lot of drama with the Chicago characters. Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett continue to figure out their relationship. They seemed to be getting close to taking the next step, but after Sylvie asked Matthew if he would ever go back to Gabby, things fell apart. He said he didn’t know, and that’s when Sylvie told him to take a hike.

On Chicago Med, Dr. Will Halstead is struggling to accept not getting a promotion. He thought he was simply passed over, but he later discovered he was never even considered for the top spot as emergency department chief.

As far as relationships go, things are heating up between Dr. Natalie Manning and Dr. Crockett Marcel. They’ve been flirting for some time, but it looks like there could be a relationship in their future.

