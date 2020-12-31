Taylor Kinney Net Worth and How He Became Famous

Taylor Kinney is best known for his role as Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire. Here’s a look at his net worth, career, and how he became famous.

Taylor Kinney’s movies and TV shows

Taylor Kinney | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kinney made his television acting debut in 2006 in the series Fashion House. He played the character Luke Gianni for 35 episodes. The following year, Kinney made his film debut in the movie White Air, in which he played the role of Frank.

In 2009, Kinney joined the cast of the television series Trauma. He played Glenn Morrison for 19 episodes. Kinney rose to fame after he began playing the role of Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire in 2012. He’s also known for his appearances in Zero Dark Thirty, The Vampire Diaries, and CSI: NY.

Taylor Kinney’s highest-grossing films

Taylor Kinney | Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As of this writing, Kinney’s highest-grossing film is The Other Woman, with worldwide box office earnings of $195.1 million. This includes $83.9 at the domestic box office and $111.2 million at the international box office.

Kinney’s other films include Zero Dark Thirty, with $134.6 million in worldwide box office earnings; The Forest, with $40.7 million in worldwide box office earnings; and Rock the Kasbah, with more than $3 million in worldwide box office earnings.

Taylor Kinney on ‘Chicago Fire’ characters Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd

Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo on the set of Chicago Fire | Adrian Burrows/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kinney told the hosts of the Today show he was happy Kelly was finally in a stable relationship. He believes Stella “grounds” Kelly. “He’s at peace; he’s helping other people,” says Kinney. “And you see [Stella] grow. I think it’s a growing process. I’m impressed with the writing, the stories, and what we’re doing in season 9.”

Will Kidd and Severide ever get married? Kinney says they have a good rapport and support each other’s careers. They’ve also grown a lot over the years. “If you’re with each other long enough to see ups and downs and you can still stand each other, then you have room to grow,” Kinney told Entertainment Tonight.

Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga with Taylor Kinney | Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Kinney began dating Lady Gaga back in 2011. The pair met when he starred in her music video “You and I.” By Valentine’s Day 2015, they were engaged. However, the Chicago Fire actor and the singer split in 2016.

In her documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, Lady Gaga explains why she and Kinney broke up. According to her, the men she dates become intimidated by her success at some point. Lady Gaga implies making the movie A Star Is Born contributed to the breakup. She also mentioned she and Kinney were fighting a lot.

“My love life has just imploded,” she says in the documentary. “I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

Taylor Kinney’s net worth

As of this writing, Kinney has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

