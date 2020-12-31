State COVID-19 restrictions in place New Year’s Eve

Victoria Acting Premier Jacinta Allan said if you were planning a New Year’s Eve party, “you will need to reduce your numbers”.

“If you are planning on coming into the city, only people with a booking at a hospitality venue are requested to come into the city,” she said.

The last-minute restrictions on the last day of the year apply to all of Victoria, not just metropolitan Melbourne.

Up to 100 people can gather outdoors in public from any number of households.

The government has encouraged residents to wear a face mask when the 1.5 metres rule cannot be maintained.