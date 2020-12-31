State COVID-19 restrictions in place New Year’s Eve

Here’s what you can and cannot do across the country tonight:
“Your New Year’s plans will have to change,” Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said in a press conference today.
Indoor gatherings are now limited to five people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 30.
These rules apply to residents in Greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains from December 31 until further notice.
Bars, pubs and other venues can hold events, but must stick to the one person per four-square-metre rule.
The Northern Beaches remains split into two zones – north and south – with no crossing allowed between the two.
From 5pm today, the number of people allowed to gather in private homes will be reduced from 30 to 15, and masks will again be mandatory indoors.
“If you are planning on coming into the city, only people with a booking at a hospitality venue are requested to come into the city,” she said.
The last-minute restrictions on the last day of the year apply to all of Victoria, not just metropolitan Melbourne.
Up to 100 people can gather outdoors in public from any number of households.
The government has encouraged residents to wear a face mask when the 1.5 metres rule cannot be maintained.
In Queensland you can host 50 people inside your homes and can gather in groups of 100 in a public place.
The main fireworks displays in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast have been cancelled, but there’s still set to be plenty of celebrations across the state.
There will still be some smaller fireworks displays in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, but they are expected to fill up very quickly.
“Pashing a stranger at the pub on midnight is not advisable,” the Queensland Government said in a statement.
Border restrictions remain in place for NSW hot spots, with an additional border checkpoint to be put in place in an attempt to ease border traffic.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced a lifting of restrictions in the capital last week.
However, a travel ban for those from Greater Sydney, Wollongong, and the Central Coast has been extended to January 6.
For the second year in a row, there will be no fireworks display in the ACT.
Pubs and bars are allowed to host patrons in compliance with the two-square-metre rule.
This means for anyone planning to spend in the state after NYE will have to reconsider their plans unless they reside in SA, are planning to permanently relocate to the state or are an essential worker.
Residents in SA are still able to host parties at a cap of 50 people at private homes, regardless of whether the party is held indoors or outdoors
There are multiple fireworks displays across the city and Perth Zoo will stay open late for families.
Large gatherings only need to follow the two-square-metre rule.
The Northern Territory Government requires gatherings of 100 to 500 people to provide a COVID-19 safety checklist.
Events of 500 people need approval from the state’s chief health officer.
The River Derwent fireworks will go ahead.
The Hobart City Council is encouraging people to watch the fireworks from a range of viewpoints.
Tasmania has a two-square-meter rule in place, but with a limit of 250 people for an indoor venue.
Outdoors, 1,000 people are allowed to gather.