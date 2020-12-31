Sir Elton John Says Attending Virtual AA Meetings Has “Been A Lifesaver”

Sir Elton John has been sticking with his sobriety through the quarantine and lockdowns this year thanks to virtual AA meetings online. He thanks Zoom and says it’s a big reason why he hasn’t fallen back yet.

Over the last nine months, Sir Elton John has been attending virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and it’s the reason he hasn’t relapsed. He is a recovering alcoholic and while on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast, ‘Archewell Audio’, spoke about the meetings and how they’ve kept him on the wagon.

Across the globe, AA chapters turned to Zoom when the outbreak began earlier this year, providing those who needed it most a place to turn to in these horrendous times instead of falling back into their vices.

Earlier this year he shared more on Instagram celebrating his 30th year of sobriety.

“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.

🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️😇😇”

See his full post here.

Many people around the world have struggled during the lockdowns and being confined to their homes has made it extremely difficult to stay on track. AA’s move to Zoom during the pandemic is fantastic, though it’s a shame for all those who may not have known about it or may not have internet.

Hopefully, these lockdowns will end soon. There has been such a boost in drug use, alcoholism, and suicide over the last year that show that people need to be out and with others. Thank goodness Sir Elton John kept on the right path and has been advocating AA’s Zoom meetings.

